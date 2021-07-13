Knoxville, TN based Company, ProximoCX, Opens Near-Shore Call Center on July 1, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProximoCX, a Knoxville, TN company, opened its near-shore contact center on Thursday, July 1st in Tijuana, Mexico. By providing customers with data intelligence for their business, ProximoCX is able to handle over 95% of communications for their customers, utilizing the power of its best-in-class technology to collect valuable data and actionable insights. The goal is to create an organization that serves its customers and its internal team to the highest standards

"Contact Centers are not just a building with desks and computers," says Michael McMillan, Chief Executive Officer of ProximoCX. "Our centers are where our team comes together to improve the lives of our team members, their families, and the customers we serve. Today we celebrate the opening of our new home here in Tijuana. The neighbor to the United States, and gateway to Mexico. This community truly embodies all of our core values: Empowerment, Honor, Insight, Humility, and Excellence in everything we are and do."

ProximoCX serves a wide variety of industries, including Network Marketing (MLM), Retail, eCommerce, Medical Providers and Insurance Firms, Governments, and Customer Services including but not limited to Garbage, Cable and Telecom. Located just minutes from San Diego, the team prides itself on its understanding of American culture and multilingual capabilities with the ability to serve customers fluently in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The near-shore facility is fitted with 3,000 seats, but McMillan adds that ProximoCX has room to grow with the needs of its customers. "We literally have another floor in the same facility that we're building out now to meet the needs of our customers later this year. Lots of companies say that they can scale with their customers, but we actually can." McMillan went on to explain that ProximoCX is able to attract and retain talent by offering wages significantly above market in Tijuana, making ProximoCX one of the most lucrative places to work in the city.

About ProximoCX

ProximoCX is a 24/7/365 multi-lingual (English, Spanish, and Portuguese) solution for phone, email, SMS, web chat, and social media. We also provide data entry, transcription, and translation services. We offer scalable near shore solutions that provide best-in-class engagement experiences while generating savings and efficiencies for our customers that would make your procurement department blush.

Press Contact:

Kristi Torrington

916.765.8984

https://fidelitasdevelopment.com/

SOURCE ProximoCX

Related Links

https://www.proximocx.com

