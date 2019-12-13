KNR Spreads Holiday Cheer Through 12 Days of Christmas Giving

"We enjoyed helping our neighbors this holiday season, especially those in need," said Rob Nestico, managing partner at KNR. "There is always a lot of stress during this time of year, but we hope the donations we made throughout our Ohio footprint help make the holidays truly the most wonderful time of the year. We also wanted to inspire others in the community to jump on board and pay it forward." In the spirit of inspiring others, KNR encourages people to share their own good deeds on social media using #KNRCares.

The 12 Days of Christmas celebration, which ran December 1 to 12, included:

On the first day of Christmas KNR gave to me…a fully decorated Christmas tree. The tree had shatter proof ornaments, lottery tickets and gift cards with a value of around $350 . The social media giveaway ran through November 21 and Anne Klein from Fairlawn was announced the winner.

. The social media giveaway ran through and from was announced the winner. On the second day…stockings. KNR donated stockings full of candy and gifts to children and teens staying at Sojourner House, a domestic violence shelter, in Youngstown on December 2 .

on . On the third day…cookies. The law firm baked cookies for guests at the Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland on Monday, November 25 . It was announced on social on December 3 .

on . It was announced on social on . On the fourth day…coats. KNR presented the 408 coats collected recently at the Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway to the Providence House and the May Dugan Center in Cleveland on Wednesday, December 4 .

on . On the fifth day…baby hats. They gave away 150 newborn baby hats to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus on Wednesday, November 27 and shared on social on December 5 .

on and shared on social on . On the sixth day…a check donation. KNR attorneys and staff at each office throughout Ohio competed all year long to raise the most money for charities. The Toledo office presented a $3,300 check to Family House, a family homeless shelter located in Toledo .

competed all year long to raise the most money for charities. The office presented a check to Family House, a family homeless shelter located in . On the seventh day…cards. The Akron office made Christmas cards for Hospitalized Kids and Operation Christmas Card.

office made Christmas cards for Hospitalized Kids and Operation Christmas Card. On the eighth day…a check donation. The Columbus office raised $1,500 for the charity A Kid Again in Columbus . The check donation took place on Wednesday, November 27 and was posted on social media December 8 .

office raised for the charity A Kid Again in . The check donation took place on and was posted on social media . On the ninth day…a shopping spree. KNR, and several other companies, funded a Shop with a Cop event in Toledo on Sunday, December 8 with the FOP Toledo Lodge 40. 150 kids and 40 police officers participated.

on with the FOP Toledo Lodge 40. 150 kids and 40 police officers participated. On the tenth day…shopping trip. Partner Thomas Vasvari purchased gifts for kids at Potential Development in Youngstown .

purchased gifts for kids at Potential Development in . On the eleventh day…blankets. Attorneys and staff made blankets and donated them to Akron Children's Hospital through Project Linus, an organization that provides homemade blankets to children in need.

On the twelfth day…layaway payoff. $5,000 in layaways were purchased from the Akron Walmart on Tuesday, December 10 and then delivered to families.

For more information about KNR's 12 Days of Christmas, visit knrlegal.com/category/community-support/.

About Kisling, Nestico & Redick: Kisling, Nestico & Redick provides sophisticated injury law representation to clients throughout Ohio. The firm has gained a reputation as one of the state's leading personal injury firms due to a combination of personal service, inside knowledge of the insurance industry, and extensive legal experience. Founded in 2005, the firm has 11 locations, 37 attorneys and 146 support staff dedicated to seeking justice for victims injured in accidents.

