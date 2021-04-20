KNR Therapy Announces Merger With Florida-Based Forbes Behavioral Services

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shields Capital and KNR Therapy, a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) that provides individualized treatment to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is proud to announce its recent merger with Forbes Behavioral Services. Based in Mount Dora, Florida, Forbes Behavioral Services works with clients from the age of 2 to 25 years old.

Forbes Behavioral Services now a division of KNR Therapy

When KNR Therapy Founder & CEO, Frank Bequer, met Forbes Behavioral Services owner, Nicole Forbes, at the beginning of 2020, he was impressed with how closely FBS' clinical approach aligned with KNR's philosophy. "KNR Therapy was founded on the principle that every child deserves access to the highest quality therapeutic services possible," explains Bequer, "In partnership with the Forbes Behavioral Services team, we are excited to expand our geographic reach across Central Florida." In conjunction with the transaction, Nicole Forbes, MS, BCBA will move into the role of Chief Clinical Officer at KNR Therapy, where she will be responsible for leading the overall clinical organization across the greater Tampa Bay and Central Florida regions.

In addition, this merger aligns with Forbes Behavioral Services' strategy of fueling continued growth while maintaining the same level of quality they always have. "KNR Therapy and Forbes Behavioral Services share the same mission of providing the highest quality ABA therapy services, and ensuring that a key part of those services center on parent training and support," says Forbes. "We are excited about this partnership, and what this means for the services we can provide our families, as well as the support we can continue to provide for our staff members."

About KNR Therapy

KNR provides home-based ABA Therapy to children across the Tampa Bay area. KNR's team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) leverage principles of ABA to provide carefully constructed, individualized treatment to children with autism and related disorders. KNR's model revolves around ongoing assessments and family participation training that drive optimal clinical outcomes.

About Shields Capital

Shields Capital is a sustainability-focused healthcare investment firm launched by Jack Shields, founder of Shields Health Solutions, a national specialty pharmacy integrator, and former President of Shields Health Care Group, the largest outpatient imaging provider in New England. Shields Capital incubates healthcare concepts from the idea stage through national scale and exit. The company circumvents venture capital & private equity fundraising norms and ensures partnership with portfolio leaders goes beyond just capital. Shields Capital has offices in Duxbury, MA, and Tampa, FL, and is proud to support KNR Therapy and its impactful work.

