KNXV's 'Full Disclosure' investigation wins prestigious Peabody Award

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KNXV, a Phoenix-based television station owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has won a prestigious Peabody Award for its 2020 investigative series, "Full Disclosure."

The investigation – a series of two dozen reports and a pair of documentary specials – exposed widespread and systemic problems with Arizona's so-called "Brady" lists, which are supposed to track police officers in the state with documented histories of dishonesty, false arrests, crimes and integrity concerns.

As part of the series, the reporting team created the first-ever statewide public database of every officer on the "Brady" list. The station's investigation prompted officials to launch multiple investigations, ended the careers of dishonest officers, forced county attorneys to increase transparency and pushed police union leaders to acknowledge the need for a misconduct database.

"KNXV's investigation into Arizona's 'Brady' lists is a powerful example of journalism's role as a watchdog in our communities, bringing accountability to a broken system and effecting lasting change for the citizens of Arizona," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "We are extremely proud of the persistent commitment our stations have to investigative reporting in their communities across the country."

Chosen each year by a diverse board of jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth, public service and multimedia programming.

The annual Peabody winners are a collection of 30 stories that powerfully reflect pressing social issues and vibrant emerging voices. From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards elevate stories that defend the public interest, encourage empathy with others and expand understanding of the world around us.

"Full Disclosure" also was honored recently with a National Headliner Award and an IRE Award, an annual contest by the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization recognizing the best investigative reporting across the country.

