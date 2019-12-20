KOAR International LLC Retains MWWPR as Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the leading independent public relations agencies, announced it has been retained by KOAR International LLC, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company. KOAR International LLC enlisted MWWPR to lead the public relations strategy for its LGBTQ luxury senior active-living community in Southern California, Living Out Palm Springs. MWWPR will drive awareness and generate purchase leads for the Palm Springs-based condominium community.

Living Out Palm Springs is the first LGBTQ luxury senior active living community designed by, invested in and created by members of the LGBTQ community in Southern California. Current federal laws do not offer equal protection to members of the LGBTQ community, creating opportunities for discriminatory environments. Living Out Palm Springs will provide the inclusive, welcoming and safe living environment to aging LGBTQ members that the law does not. The amenity-rich condominium community will feature two pools, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a dog park, putting green, restaurant and bar, gym, screening room, a salon, massage studio and many other luxury amenities.

"Living Out Palm Springs is a passion-fueled project that is properly forging a solution to a prevalent social issue among the LGBTQ community," said Michael Kempner, founder and chief executive officer of MWWPR. "Living Out's leadership team – Loren Ostrow, Paul Alanis and LuAnn Boylan – embodies the change that will foster a more inclusive culture for both the LGBTQ and elderly populations."

"The combined skillset of our team set us up for creating a successful development to provide active LGTBQ seniors with an inclusive, luxury retirement," said Loren Ostrow, principal and president of KOAR International LLC. "We needed a partner that complemented our expertise in the marketing communications industry to share our story, drive reservations and assist in expanding Living Out to new markets. MWWPR is a world-class agency that clearly understands why there is a need for Living Out, knows our target audience and how to reach them effectively and is as passionate as we are about Living Out. We are excited to continue our partnership."

MWWPR and KOAR International LLC launched Living Out in 2019, offering aging LGBTQ members a new, luxury retirement option that provides a welcoming, inclusive community.

MWWPR was one of the first public relations agencies with dedicated LGBTQ marketing expertise, now servicing several Fortune 100 brands.

MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK.

MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

