Kobe Digital makes Agency Spotter's look back list of "Top Branding Projects of 2019"

"We are extremely proud that one of our projects was featured alongside such notable work by other top tier agencies. It's a great thing when we produce work that our clients and agency can be proud of, and it's amazing to receive such great recognition for it." - Arya Bina, CEO of Kobe Digital

TeleSign , a leading tech company utilizing sophisticated customer identity and engagement solutions to help enterprise brands and Fortune 500 companies— including Skype, Salesforce, and EA— partnered with Kobe Digital to redefine their brand and solidify their reputation as a leading security and tech company trusted by some of the largest and most successful companies in the world.

With a tight, two month, timeline and limited stakeholder availability, this rebranding effort required a custom-built approach. Kobe Digital built a systematic design process that allowed all relevant and important stakeholders at TeleSign to provide input quickly and efficiently. Once this process elucidated TeleSign's most important attributes, the Kobe Digital team developed a clear, bold visual language that exemplified those qualities.

"In order to streamline the review and implementation process for TeleSign, our team went above and beyond, utilizing the newly developed brand guidelines to create a mock homepage and allow TeleSign's team to see how their new brand would be implemented." - Bruce Davis, Director of Project & Creative Management

The design process began with a robust mood board that included a wide range of font, color, and imagery content selections aligning with TeleSign's core values and attributes. Once TeleSign chose a direction, the Kobe Digital team used the earlier input from executives and other stakeholders to build a comprehensive brand book that included an array of application options and usage scenarios.

With a mellowed color scheme, a polished but accessible Sans Serif, and vivid live-action lifestyle and cityscape photography, Kobe Digital created a brand that exemplified TeleSign's reliability, professionalism, and distinguished position in the global industry and earned them a seat on Agency Spotter's list.

