Kobie Appoints Former Mastercard Executive as New President

"At Kobie we are committed to delivering the best product and services to our clients. With Marti's extensive leadership, loyalty and technology experience, she will help us expand the breadth of our offerings as we continue to scale our operations to meet market demand," said Bram Hechtkopf, CEO, Kobie. "We couldn't be happier with Marti joining Kobie to help us and our clients achieve continued success."

Beller brings to the role more than 20 years of loyalty marketing and customer engagement experience after most recently serving as senior vice president of global loyalty products and platforms, Mastercard. Prior to her tenure at Mastercard, she served as president of Connexions Loyalty (formerly Affinion Loyalty Group), where she led the customer engagement and loyalty strategies of multiple global brands, including top credit card issuers, worldwide hoteliers and national airlines.

"Kobie goes beyond offering what you would expect from a traditional loyalty provider," said Beller. "Our products and services are designed to address the entire consumer experience, and this is evident through the breadth of our toolset and the number of verticals that we serve, including retail, financial institutions, travel and telecom. It's this forward-thinking approach focused on the broader customer experience that excites me the most about joining Kobie."

Beller's appointment kicks off a year of promising growth for Kobie as it expands its technology and professional services offerings. The company has seen strong increases in revenue over the past three years and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for eight years. Last year, Kobie expanded its operations into the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, where it has added over 60 new teammates since opening.

To learn more about Kobie, visit Kobie.com.

About Kobie

Kobie is a loyalty marketing company that designs, builds, supports and optimizes customer experiences for many of the world's most successful brands. Kobie believes in building relationships by deepening the emotional and behavioral connections brands have with their customers. Their integrated and innovative loyalty solutions deliver the most impactful results for their clients' bottom line. To learn more, visit kobie.com .

SOURCE Kobie

Related Links

https://www.kobie.com

