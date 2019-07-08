Kochava Expands In APAC Region

Appoints regional directors in Japan and South Korea

SANDPOINT, Idaho, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava Inc. ( www.kochava.com ), the global provider of real-time data solutions and marketing intelligence, welcomed Makoto Katayanagi July 1, 2019 as Regional Sales Director of Kochava Japan based in Tokyo. His appointment opens the Japan office for Kochava in Tokyo, adding to the company's existing presence in the Asia-Pacific region with headquarters office in Beijing and the company's regional office in South Korea.

Katayanagi brings a background in law and over 15 years of experience in sales and development with global advertising companies to his role at Kochava. Before joining Kochava, Katayanagi was Sales Manager at Japan's Group IMD, headquartered in London, an online TV advertising company. Katayanagi spent 12 years at ADK, one of the notable advertising agencies in Japan, as a Senior Account Executive.

"I'm excited to be joining this great international team of professionals. The opportunities in Japan are wide open, and I look forward to expanding Kochava's services to new customers in this region," Katayanagi said.

Earlier this summer, Kochava welcomed DongHee Cho as Regional Sales Director for their Korea market, adding to their existing team in the Seoul office. Cho most recently served as Executive Director at GfK and before that, as a Division Head at Nielsen, and brings strong operational and development skills to his new role at Kochava.

"The Asia-Pacific region is a very important market for Kochava, and we are pleased to be increasing our presence across the region, especially opening a new office to serve customers in Japan," said Jeff Chai, Managing Director for Kochava, North Asia, who is based in the company's Beijing office. "In addition to sales and development, we are expanding our support team to serve the needs of our growing customer base and partners across the APAC region."

Kochava plans to expand across APAC territories with additional resources in the coming quarters. Customers and partners can meet the Kochava team at their local offices, or at upcoming events GMIC in Guangzhou July 25-28, ChinaJoy Expo in Shanghai August 2-5, and others.

