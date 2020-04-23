Kocho Donates 20% of Ultra-Absorbent Potty Pads Sales to Feeding America

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has been going through a very challenging situation from the COVID-19 outbreak. To support the community and get over this difficult time together, Kocho decided to donate 20% of sales directly to@feedingamerica, hoping to help reduce people's stress.

Kocho also offers a 25% discount for all of its valued customers who support this effort and follow the stay-home order with their loved pets. Kocho will continue this campaign until May 10.

Kocho's ultra-absorbent potty pads absorb odors and liquids, made of four ultra-thin carbon-filled layers and two times thicker than the traditional potty pads. The activated carbon traps and eliminates unpleasant odors and keeps your home smelling fresh. It prevents urine from returning to the surface and dirtying paws.

Kocho's ultra-absorbent potty pads absorb odors and liquids and are made of four ultra-thin, carbon-filled layers and are two times thicker than traditional potty pads. The activated carbon traps and eliminates unpleasant odors and keeps homes smelling fresh. It prevents urine from returning to the surface and dirtying paws.

Kocho Co., Ltd. was established in 1963 at the foot of Mt. Fuji in Fuji, a city in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. The company is mainly manufacturing and selling pet care-related products, such as pet sheets (puppy pads) and cat litter. Since the beginning, the company has focused on absorbent material, and Kocho's know-how and experience are reflected in its products.

CONTACT:

Kocho (Mira Design Corp.)

[email protected]

231 W. 39th Street, Rm#1012, New York, NY 10018 USA

https://www.kocho.us/thank-you-for-your-contributions-in-helping-our-community

Related Files

Kocho_Short Video_202004.mp4

Related Images

giving-back-to-our-community-and.png

Giving Back to Our Community and Supporting Your #StayHome time

Kocho's ultra-absorbent potty pads absorb odors and liquids, made of four ultra-thin carbon-filled layers and two times thicker than the traditional potty pads. The activated carbon traps and eliminates unpleasant odors and keeps your home smelling fresh. It prevents urine from returning to the surface and dirtying paws.

Related Links

KOCHO USA Official Web Site

KOCHO Japan Web Site

SOURCE Kocho USA

Related Links

https://www.kocho.us

