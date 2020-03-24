"Kodiak" and "Kodiak Sciences" Trademarks Registered to Kodiak Sciences Inc. for Its Exclusive Use

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that the company received full registration of their trademarks "Kodiak" and "Kodiak Sciences" from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the exclusive use of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its subsidiaries.

"Obtaining exclusive trademark rights over 'Kodiak' and 'Kodiak Sciences' strengthens recognition of Kodiak as a leader in the research and development of medicines to treat and prevent retinal disease," said John Borgeson, Chief Financial Officer at Kodiak Sciences. "These trademarks support our efforts to protect our proprietary rights and to compete effectively in global markets of interest, as we continue to accelerate development of KSI-301 and our pipeline built with our proprietary ABC Platform."

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in elderly patients, and diabetic eye diseases, a leading cause of blindness in working-age patients. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kodiak.com

