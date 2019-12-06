Kodiak Sciences Announces Closing of $317.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 900,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $46.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $317.4 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Kodiak Sciences.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as lead manager. Chardan acted as co-manager.

The shares described above were offered by Kodiak Sciences pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Kodiak Sciences with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on November 14, 2019. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC, and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases.

