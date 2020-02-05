Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentation of Additional KSI-301 Phase 1b Clinical Study Data at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that a presentation of additional clinical study data on its investigational therapy KSI-301 will be made at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 meeting being held on February 8, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

"We are planning to present new safety, efficacy and durability data on over 400 injections in 130 patients," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "Previously, we announced remarkable biological durability and safety of KSI-301 in treatment naïve patients across the three retinal diseases of wet AMD, Diabetic Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion. The clinical data continue to mature nicely. Later this year we are planning to initiate four additional pivotal clinical studies of KSI-301 with the objective to file an initial BLA in 2022. We look forward to Dr. Do's presentation and to engaging with the community on our data and plans."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Update on Clinical Studies of KSI-301: A Novel Anti-VEGF Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate with Potential for Extended Durability in Wet AMD

Presenter: Diana V. Do, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Presentation date and time: February 8, 2020; 2:52 PM ET

Kodiak plans to issue a press release relating to the data and to post the slide presentation on the "Investors & Media" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the beginning of Dr. Do's presentation.

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on the Company's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate, or ABC, Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. The Company's DAZZLE pivotal study in patients with treatment-naïve wet AMD was initiated in October 2019. Kodiak plans to initiate additional pivotal studies of KSI-301 in 2020 in retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. These studies are anticipated to form the basis of the Company's initial and supplemental BLAs to support potential approval and commercialization. KSI-301 is being developed and is fully owned globally by Kodiak Sciences Inc.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in elderly patients, and diabetic eye diseases, a leading cause of blindness in working-age patients. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future development plans, including plans to initiate four additional pivotal clinical studies of KSI-301 and expectations regarding the timing and filing of an initial BLA. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Kodiak," "ABC Platform" and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

