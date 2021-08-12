KÖE Organic Kombucha Earns National Expansion, Meeting Consumer Desire for Flavor and Immunity Benefits

"KÖE's positioning and offering is unique – surprisingly delicious, accessible flavors with all of the health benefits of traditional kombucha, but none of the unpleasant vinegar aftertaste. Now a strong base of consumers is catching on. And the best part is they're not the typical kombucha drinkers - and they're shopping across a variety of store formats," said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer at Stratus Group's KÖE Kombucha. "We're bringing a totally new audience to this category. KÖE is gaining the attention of major beverage distributors as we consistently grow our sales momentum and velocities across channels."

KÖE has taken an omni-channel approach, experiencing considerable growth in both ecomm and brick-and-mortar sales. According to IRI in the period ending 7.11.21, the US Kombucha Category declined -2%, while KÖE grew an impressive +72%. By channel, KÖE grew +87% in Grocery and +69% in Convenience. In the past four weeks, KÖE also posted +350% gains in Drug. KÖE is also the 2nd largest contributor to overall Kombucha growth in the Drug channel.

In the DTC space, KÖE continues to experience strong sales of 12-packs on Amazon and increased purchases from Instacart, Shipt, and retailer-owned grocery pickup and delivery programs.

Consumer demand has also led to the launch of KÖE's two new flavors – Watermelon and Tropical – hitting store shelves this month. All of KÖE's authentically fermented, lightly sparkling flavors are packed with billions of premium, live, probiotics. KÖE is USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, and contains just 35 calories and 8 grams sugar per serving. KÖE's convenient cans are shelf-stable for 12 months. For more information, visit https://drinkkoe.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About KÖE Kombucha

KÖE is the only kombucha that's fruit-forward, USDA Organic, and packed with probiotics. It was created for people who want a healthy beverage that's flavorful and enjoyable. All seven KÖE flavors are vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher, and made with black tea, natural fruit flavors and purees, and a touch of 100% organic cane sugar. Each can contains billions of live probiotic cultures and 15mg of caffeine. KÖE Kombucha is currently offered in natural, drug, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the US. KÖE is part of the Stratus Beverage Group, a diversified LA-based beverage company that excels in identifying and producing trending, great tasting, better-for-you, natural beverages.

SOURCE KÖE Kombucha

Related Links

http://www.drinkkoe.com

