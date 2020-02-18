Koehler Paper Group Acquires U.S. Based Beaver Paper & Graphic Media, Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koehler Paper Group, a leading global producer of high-quality specialty paper, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Beaver Paper & Graphic Media, Inc., the leading manufacturer of sublimation media to the dye-sublimation and digital print industry. In 2016, Koehler Paper Group acquired a minority interest in Beaver Paper and simultaneously entered into a shareholders agreement, leading to this final acquisition.

Since its inception 40 years ago, Beaver Paper has evolved into a global company highly regarded for its innovative, high-quality sublimation media. Its products can be found in over 51 countries worldwide and are carried by distributors and direct sales out of its Atlanta, Georgia headquarters and distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California, Willstätt, DE and Zaandam, NL.

Based in Oberkirch, Germany, the Koehler Paper Group, a family owned company founded in 1807, brings over 213 years of paper and energy expertise and global reach to support Beaver Paper's continued growth and expansion.

A Seamless Transition

As a member of the Koehler Paper Group, Beaver Paper will continue to be headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area and will remain the same innovative company under the new leadership.

Beaver Paper will continue its commitment to providing exceptional service and high-quality products for associates and customers. To facilitate a seamless integration and ensure continued growth for both companies, the original owners of Beaver Paper will be assisting the new management team during this exciting transition period.

Koehler Paper Group is pleased to announce that Tobias Sternbeck will be appointed CEO of Beaver Paper and that Donald P. Burke has been named Chief Financial Officer to lead the Beaver Paper finance and accounting team going forward.

Broader Opportunities

This new chapter for Beaver Paper will see many opportunities to expand its business platform, explore new markets and do what it does best – innovate and elevate the dye-sublimation industry for the future.

"This acquisition represents an amazing opportunity to pool the expertise of two global leaders in their sector of the paper industry," said Kai Furler, CEO of Koehler Paper Group. "With our combined knowledge base and industry reach we can help increase Beaver Paper's efforts to develop consistent, quality products creating a superior portfolio of sublimation media."

Positioning for the Future: Stronger together

Despite any general industry or other challenges that may arise, the acquisition will result in the Koehler Paper Group and Beaver Paper working together with the promise of new growth, collaboration, and profitability. All parties involved in the acquisition are upbeat, positive and anticipate a stronger and more successful future with Beaver Paper now a member of the Koehler Paper Group.

About Beaver Paper

Beaver Paper & Graphic Media, Inc. is a globally recognized producer of TexPrint® sublimation paper, ProTex™ tissue and TexStyles® graphic fabrics to the dye sublimation and digital print industry. With 40 years of experience, Beaver Paper offers the most comprehensive portfolio of sublimation media. Our products can be found in 51 countries worldwide and are carried by distributors as well as direct sales out of the Georgia headquarters or its wholly owned sales and distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California, Willstätt, DE and Zaandam, NL. Our worldwide distribution partners possess the knowledge and expertise to ensure superior results. Beaver Paper customers have our commitment to providing exceptional, quality products every time. For more information, visit www.beaverpaper.com.



About the Koehler Paper Group:

The Koehler Paper Group is not only one of the world's leading manufacturers of special paper; with its new PM 8 paper machine, it is also active in the area of paper for flexible packaging. The goal is to replace non-recyclable plastic with recyclable paper. At its four locations, Koehler's 1,800 employees produce more than 500,000 tons of various special paper, while at the same time operating a range of power plants so that, in the medium term, the energy for paper manufacturing can be derived 100 percent from renewable sources. The company has a large research and development department, whose achievements include the development of the first thermal paper approved for contact with food. One of its current challenges is to develop functional surfaces whose barrier properties will enable them to replace plastic in packaging.

