Kohler Awards Expanded Distribution To Kinsley Power Systems

KOHLER, Wis., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. announced that it is awarding distribution rights in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Metro Philadelphia – to Kinsley Power Systems. The 55-year-old distributorship has serviced and rented power systems in this area for years and will now immediately begin selling KOHLER products. The company will continue to provide KOHLER sales, service and rentals in New England and upstate New York.

"Kinsley has been a Kohler distribution partner for over 50 years," said David Kinsley, President, Kinsley Group. "The synergy between our two companies has always been special. We're both privately-held, family-run businesses with cultures focused on quality and exceeding customer expectations. We look forward to offering KOHLER product in this dynamic territory."

A global force in power solutions since 1920, KOHLER manufactures complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The company is committed to reliable, leading-edge power-generation products as well as comprehensive after-sale support. For additional details, please visit www.KohlerPower.com.

About Kohler Co.





Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 55 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of engines and power systems; kitchen and bath products; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit KOHLER.com.

About Kinsley Power Systems

Kinsley Power Systems has a legacy of selling, servicing and renting emergency power systems throughout the northeastern United States for over 55 years. A repeat KOHLER Power Systems "Distributor of the Year," Kinsley serves both industrial and residential generator markets with Kohler products ranging from 8.5kW systems to multiple megawatt integrated, industrial packages. Kinsley Power Systems is committed to providing 24/7 support in emergencies and custom-tailors preventive maintenance programs to ensure reliable power. With one of the largest rental fleets in the Northeast, Kinsley excels at expediting mobile power from 8kW to 2MW for emergency use, planned outages and prime power applications. For more information, please visit our website at www.kinsleypower.com.

CONTACTS:

Kohler Co. Kinsley Power Systems William Bussler, PR Manager Patti Stewkesbury, Marketing Director william.bussler@kohler.com 230517@email4pr.com (920) 457-4441, ext. 72773 860-844-2221

SOURCE Kinsley Power Systems