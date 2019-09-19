Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park to Open on October 11

KOHLER, Wis., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. announces the opening of the first Kohler Waters Spa in the city of Chicago – and fifth location overall – on October 11, 2019. Starting now, guests can book services at www.KohlerWatersSpaLincolnPark.com, enjoying location-specific treatments along with the brand's signature hydrotherapy offerings. The 20,000-square-foot restorative destination will encompass state-of-the-art, water-led amenities – not found anywhere else in the city – and a full-service salon.

"As a global leader in plumbing, Kohler Co. is thrilled to bring our company's expertise and knowledge of water to the heart of Chicago with Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park," said Christine Loose, Vice President Lodging and Wellness for Kohler Co. "Chicagoans will now have access to new and beloved treatments based on our traditional and modern approaches to wellness, which are brought to life through Kohler Co.'s innovative showering products and reputable five-star hospitality."

Catering to the growing demand for personalized and result-oriented wellness journeys, the location's menu will celebrate hydrotherapy with brand favorites, including: Lavender Rain and Rain Man. Leveraging the healing powers of water, both treatments will utilize the KOHLER Custom Vichy Shower – designed by Kohler Co. and created exclusively for Kohler Waters Spas.

The urban retreat will offer rejuvenating and first-time treatments for the brand from its 2019-2020 Menu of Services, along with select services tailored to those seeking sanctuary from the everyday grind and dealing with the often unpredictable, harsh Windy City weather; highlights include:

City Life Facial* : Using concentrated oils, charcoal mud, serums and plant essences, this ultra-moisturizing facial repairs cellular structure by pulling out harmful toxins that lie underneath the skin, which can cause fatigue and a lack of mindfulness. The facial is accompanied by a full-body scrub to re-mineralize and restore the skin's moisture texture.

Using concentrated oils, charcoal mud, serums and plant essences, this ultra-moisturizing facial repairs cellular structure by pulling out harmful toxins that lie underneath the skin, which can cause fatigue and a lack of mindfulness. The facial is accompanied by a full-body scrub to re-mineralize and restore the skin's moisture texture. City Life Massage*: Taking a scent-driven approach to healing the skin, this antioxidant-rich massage utilizes citrus cardamom (which depletes technological pollutants, free radicals and UV damage) to re-build and energize the body's immunity and aid in stress relief.

Taking a scent-driven approach to healing the skin, this antioxidant-rich massage utilizes citrus cardamom (which depletes technological pollutants, free radicals and UV damage) to re-build and energize the body's immunity and aid in stress relief. Digital Detox Wrap*: This full body wrap begins with a dry brush exfoliation to increase blood flow and employs a highly mineralized seaweed body mask to restore balance and reverse the effects of technology. Deep relaxation is encouraged through a mini facial, scalp and foot massage, and is completed with a moisturizing application.

This full body wrap begins with a dry brush exfoliation to increase blood flow and employs a highly mineralized seaweed body mask to restore balance and reverse the effects of technology. Deep relaxation is encouraged through a mini facial, scalp and foot massage, and is completed with a moisturizing application. Sound of Color Manicure: In this holistic and luxurious manicure, guests don earphones to follow a meditative journey linked to their vegan nail polish color. Following the appointment, guests can re-immerse themselves in the same mindful state whenever they glance at the color, promoting a sense of total wellbeing.

In this holistic and luxurious manicure, guests don earphones to follow a meditative journey linked to their vegan nail polish color. Following the appointment, guests can re-immerse themselves in the same mindful state whenever they glance at the color, promoting a sense of total wellbeing. Stressless CBD-Infused Massage: Developed with inspiration from global spa and wellness trends, natural cannabidiol is used to penetrate deep into the skin to relax the body and mind, as well as relieve tight muscles, lessen anxiety and aid chronic pain.

*Services are exclusive to Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park

Water and the natural environment are integrated into the spa experience at every turn. The co-ed Thermal Suite will activate all five senses, with a hydrotherapy circuit boasting a steam room, sauna, 8-foot deep cool plunge pool and hydromassage pool. A design feat exemplary of Kohler's cutting-edge technology, the pool will comprise five half circle coves and a gooseneck waterfall, guiding guests through different jet massages. A second-floor terrace overlooking the DePaul University campus will encourage guests to unwind and relax pre or post appointments.

Culminating in the ultimate five-star day spa experience, Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park will also feature an elevated, full-service salon located on street level and offering hair, makeup, waxing and eyelash extensions. Spa-goers booking an appointment longer than 50-minutes will also have access to the spa's Thermal Suite.

Since 2000, Kohler Waters Spa has continued to evolve and strategically expand its spa and wellness capabilities, beginning with its flagship location at the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond American Club in Kohler, Wis., with subsequent openings in Burr Ridge, Ill., at the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrews, Scotland, and at LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay, Wis.

Online bookings are now available at www.KohlerWatersSpaLincolnPark.com. Groups of five or more desiring spa treatments and activities can reserve with the Spa Group Coordinator at (312)-245-9129.

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, boasting the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel property in Wisconsin, and world-renowned championship golf courses Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. Its sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in the birthplace of golf, St Andrews, Scotland. It is recognized as one of the most luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Lincoln Common

Just a short walk to the Fullerton CTA Station and Lake Michigan, Lincoln Common is the vibrant new anchor of Lincoln Park comprised of new buildings and restored structures to seamlessly integrate into the existing fabric of the neighborhood. Residents and the surrounding community will be regularly entertained with a robust calendar of year-round events held beneath the SOM-designed steel trellis, which rises above the central plaza of Lincoln Common, just steps from the entrances to The Apartments at Lincoln Common.

Lincoln Common, developed by Hines and McCaffery and designed by world-renowned architect Skidmore, Owings and Merrill and Antunovich Associates to LEED Silver certification standards, is home to world-class residential, retail, dining and fitness experiences, featuring 100,000 square feet of retail space, 538 upscale luxury apartment units, 40 luxury condominiums, a five-story boutique office building, 850-stall parking garage, 156-room senior living facility and more than an acre of open space for residents, Chicagoans and visitors, alike, to enjoy. Offering year-round events on the central plaza, this conveniently located live-work-play destination and vibrant new crossroads of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood will be a gathering center for community members of all ages. For more information, visit www.lincolncommon.com. Follow Lincoln Common on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

Contact:

Leslie Stachowiak

(920) 457-4441 x 70468

leslie.stachowiak@kohler.com

SOURCE Kohler Co.

Related Links

http://www.kohler.com

