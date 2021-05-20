Kohler's Global Power Partner Program Underscores Dedicated Data Center Service Excellence

KOHLER, Wis., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Power , the data center industry's global power partner, is proud to unveil its Global Power Partner program. As a hallmark service of Kohler Power, this program highlights the company's core commitments to 24/7 ongoing, exclusively data center-specific support. This approach to robust customer care — backed by the signature Kohler mission of providing gracious living — ensures top-of-the-line data center power results for operators that require seamless deployments and uncompromised agility.

Global data center investment is poised to increase from $244.74 billion in 2019 to $432.14 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9%. To meet this expanding demand driven by the thriving digital economy, Kohler has curated a globally integrated and multifunctional team of power experts. This team directly supports the company's customer base, delivering mission-critical data center power solutions with the utmost ease and responsiveness.

Kohler's Global Power Partner approach offers personalized and high-touch global support. Customers enjoy dedicated expert insight, immediate and accurate quotes, and holistic lifecycle services that include account management, product management, engineering, commissioning, and on-boarding. This dedicated support structure in turn ensures that data center providers can conserve agility while they scale powerfully.

"Organizations in this strategic data center segment are investing billions annually to support the infrastructure needs of our digital society, paving the way for opportunities across 5G, cloud, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and beyond," says Steve Zielke, Sr. Data Center Channel Manager at Kohler. "We believe that it's not only our duty to empower these companies with the ideal power solutions they need, but our privilege to do so. We're committed to helping customers build the future of IT and communications as easily, reliably, and enjoyably as possible — that's what it means to be a true Global Power Partner."

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and mission critical applications around the world. Visit KohlerPower.com , facebook.com/KOHLERPower , and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower .

