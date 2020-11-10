Kohl's Recalls Three-Wick SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Nov 10, 2020, 11:46 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Kohls-Recalls-Three-Wick-SONOMA-Goods-For-Life-Branded-Candles-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards
Recall Summary
Name of Product: SONOMA Goods For Life branded three-wick candles
Hazard: The candle's high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl's store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.
Consumer Contact:
Kohl's toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on "Recalls" on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 512,000
Description:
This recall involves SONOMA Goods For Life three-wick candles in the following models and scents:
|
Model
|
Fragrance
|
Style Number
|
UPC
|
Date
|
GROW
|
Cape Jasmine
|
01SNGDD01
|
400681131954
|
10/19
|
HOME SWEET HOME
|
White Lotus & Lilac
|
01SNGDD03
|
400292653180
|
10/19
|
SAIL AWAY
|
Sunday Funday
|
01SNGDD04
|
400189096090
|
10/19
|
LIVE SIMPLY
|
Mango Margarita
|
01SNGDD06
|
400304678057
|
10/19
|
BE HAPPY
|
Honeydew Raspberry Sangria
|
01SNGDD07
|
400551335093
|
10/19
|
HELLO WORLD
|
Pineapple Sugar
|
01SNGDD09
|
400681131985
|
10/19
|
DREAM
|
Coconut Mahogany
|
01SNGDD13
|
400660700553
|
10/19
|
EXPLORE
|
Cactus Rose Bloom
|
01SNGDD17
|
400292653210
|
10/19
|
I Woof You
|
Rhubarb Berry Lemonade
|
01CTDVD25
|
400553244546
|
10/19
|
BLESSED
|
Baked Apple
|
03SNGDD01A
|
400620031802
|
06/20
|
THANKFUL
|
Falling Leaves
|
03SNGDD02A
|
400177580198
|
06/20
|
GRATEFUL
|
Pumpkin Spice
|
03SNGDD03A
|
400757488494
|
06/20
|
HELLO FALL
|
Pumpkin Spice
|
03SNGDD04
|
400624369253
|
06/20
|
MAKE TODAY
|
Autumn Hayride
|
03SNGDD06
|
400709373526
|
06/20
|
MAKE LIFE
|
Caramel Toffee
|
03SNGDD07B
|
400620031826
|
06/20
|
HAPPY DAY
|
Crackling Cedarwood
|
03SNGDD08B
|
400177581027
|
06/20
|
THINK BE HAPPY
|
Fall in Love
|
03SNGDD10
|
400337146257
|
06/20
|
ENJOY
|
Vanilla Pumpkin Latte
|
03SNGDD11
|
400709374738
|
06/20
|
LIVE SIMPLY
|
Caramel Toffee
|
03SNGDD12
|
400757490077
|
06/20
|
BE COZY
|
Falling Leaves
|
03SNGDD13
|
400177580730
|
06/20
|
OUR HOME
|
Pumpkin Spice
|
03SNGDD15
|
400496811737
|
06/20
|
PEACE
|
Cozy Fireside
|
04SNGDD01
|
400692896828
|
08/20
|
MERRY
|
Enchanted Forest
|
04SNGDD03
|
400467677928
|
08/20
|
MERRY & BRIGHT
|
Gingerbread House
|
04SNGDD05
|
400189021672
|
08/20
|
BE COZY
|
Sugar & Spice
|
04SNGDD11
|
400623348556
|
08/20
|
SNOWMEN
|
Cocoa & Marshmallows
|
04SNGDD13
|
400640603041
|
08/20
|
ALL BE MERRY
|
Balsam Fir
|
04SNGDD15
|
400610253177
|
08/20
|
TIS THE SEASON
|
Holiday Cookies
|
04SNGDD17
|
400757426557
|
08/20
|
PINK CITY
|
Spiced Holly Berry
|
04SNGDD21
|
400640603058
|
08/20
|
OH WHAT FUN
|
Holiday Cookies
|
04SNGDD24
|
400757426564
|
08/20
The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.
Incidents/Injuries: Kohl's has received 29 reports involving high flames and/or breaking glass containers with the three-wick candles, including five incidents resulting in minor burn injuries and six incidents involving minor property damage including burn marks on furniture, carpet, and/or countertops.
Sold At: Kohl's stores nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.
Importer: Kohl's, Inc., of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
Manufactured in: China
Footer
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.
Release Number: 21-024
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission