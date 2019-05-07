Koi Compliance Announces Official Strategic Partnership With OceanEx

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Compliance, the first plug-and-play AML compliance solution that supports digital currency powered by Koi Trading, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with digital asset trading platform OceanEx. The partnership aims to elevate OceanEx's AML compliance to the highest standards in the industry while increasing the service and options available to the customers.

Koi Compliance

Binance Labs portfolio Koi Trading is an OTC trading desk based in San Francisco. With the mission to bridge fiat and cryptocurrencies in a compliant manner, Koi Trading launched "Koi Compliance" to provide fully-managed KYC/AML solutions for virtual currency businesses, including exchanges, virtual currency wallets, hedge funds, and OTC desks. OceanEx's broader vision is perfectly aligned with Koi Compliance on the goal of building the infrastructure which provides freedom of value exchange globally. OceanEx has always committed to providing its users a safe and free trading environment while following industry standards regarding collection of KYC info and screening from various jurisdictions. This process will be enhanced through the partnership with Koi Compliance.

Through the strategic partnership, Koi Compliance will assist OceanEx implementing an AML transaction monitoring system, reducing the risk of non-KYC accounts engaging in money laundering and therefore allowing OceanEx to raise withdrawal limits on such accounts to a great extent.

Both parties believe the collaboration is a win-win that will elevate OceanEx's AML compliance to the top tier industry standard and result in an increased level of service to their customers.

About Koi Compliance

Koi Compliance's team consists of certified anti-money laundering specialists, attorneys, and developers with years of experience in assisting blockchain companies to meet KYC/AML legal requirements. Koi's services cover the full compliance lifecycle, ranging from platform integration, configuration, staffing, training, policies & procedures drafting and worldwide license application assistance. Koi is the compliance backend of some of the world's largest virtual currency OTC desks and exchanges. Koi Compliance allows in-house compliance leadership to focus on value-add decision making while enjoying the volume discounts they maintain with their technology partners.

For more information, please visit https://koi.trade or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Steve Ip, MagicFew

steve@magicfew.com

Related Images

koi-compliance-announces-official.png

Koi Compliance Announces Official Strategic Partnership With OceanEx

SOURCE Koi Compliance

Related Links

https://koi.trade

