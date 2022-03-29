Koibito Poké To Open Two St. Louis Locations This Summer

Fast Growing Franchise Brings Fresh Poké to Missouri

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koibito Poké, the leading healthy fast casual concept known for its award-winning build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, announces the opening of two new locations in St. Louis, Missouri this summer. The new locations will be located at 13275 Manchester Road, Suite 103 in Des Peres and 9959 Manchester Ave. in Warson Woods and are expected to open by July 2022.

Todd Stottlemyre, Co-Founder and CEO of Koibito Poké Koibito Poké is the leading healthy fast casual concept known for its award-winning build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls

"This expansion is a natural fit because of my roots of playing with the St. Louis Cardinals and our relationship with the area developer," says Todd Stottlemyre, Co-Founder and CEO of Koibito Poké, former MLB pitcher and three-time World Series Champion and two-time bestselling author.

Both St. Louis locations will feature similar design elements of the flagship locations, with indoor and outdoor seating and the ability to accommodate takeout, dine-in and delivery options for guests. The franchise's open visibility model gives customers easy access to direct views of the menu and ready-to-serve ingredients. Koibito Poké offers a customizable build-your-own bowl experience that allows each diner to make every bowl to their liking with the freshest seafood, toppings and nine unique sauces. The award-winning concept also serves a handful of Signature Bowls for an easier selection.

"I'm very excited to bring fast-casual healthy poke to the St. Louis area and I look forward to growing with Koibito Poké," says franchisee Shane Yearian, a land sales specialist in the Missouri area.

Koibito Poké, which currently has four locations in Arizona, is actively franchising new locations across the country. The restaurant sets itself apart from other fast casual concepts by serving healthy food that has great advantages to building the body's immune system. The company is committed to creating a new standard of excellence in healthy, nutritious, and delicious dining in the Poké space.

For more information on Koibito Poké and its franchise offerings, visit https://koibitopoke.com/franchise or follow them on social media @koibito.poke.

About Koibito Poke:

Founded in 2018, Koibito Poké is the leading Arizona poké restaurant influenced by traditional Hawaiian and Japanese flavors and ingredients. Koibito Poké (Koibito meaning "love" in Japanese) to show their bodies some love — by providing them with fresh, clean whole foods that are good for them and taste good too. Koibito Poké is co-founded by former MLB Pitcher and three-time World Champion Todd Stottlemyre who has led the brand's expansion throughout Arizona. The restaurant is expanding its concept with franchises across the country. For more information, visit www.koibitopoke.com.

Media Contact:

Robyn Patterson

480-269-0140

[email protected]

SOURCE Koibito Poké