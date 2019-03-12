Koinonia Hires Inaugural Chief Quality Officer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koinonia, a leading provider of day, residential, and career services to people with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), hired Diana Rosa to serve as its first Chief Quality Officer.

Rosa is a career-long quality and performance improvement management executive in the behavioral health sector. In this newly created position, Rosa will inform, advise and develop Koinonia's senior leadership team on all matters relating to quality and compliance initiatives to ensure Koinonia is recognized as the total quality provider of choice. In addition, the Chief Quality Officer will oversee organizational learning, which occurs at every level at Koinonia.

"The hiring of our first Chief Quality Officer at Koinonia shows we are committed to providing the highest level of quality services to the IDD community, while also providing our employees the necessary training to deliver exceptional care," said Diane Beastrom, President & CEO, Koinonia.

The Quality and Organizational Learning Department will be a strategic, data-driven, cross-functional team lead by Koinonia's mission and vision. The department will create and modify organizational processes and lead projects focused on improving both the outcomes of the individuals served and the professional development of Koinonia's staff.

"Diana is highly-regarded in the non-profit and business communities as an astute performance improvement executive. Her passion for quality and her understanding of our community are attributes of this new position that few could match," added Beastrom.

Prior to joining Koinonia, Rosa served as Chief Operating Officer for the Centers for Families and Children and held multiple management roles during her tenure with Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland. Rosa earned her Master of Science in Health Care Administration from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Arts from Lake Erie College.

About Koinonia Homes

Koinonia (coin-o-NEE-yah) is a leading 501(c)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio that provides residential services, day programs and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its service portfolio includes 22 licensed group homes and more than 50 supported living arrangements, transportation services and shared living options in safe and healthy settings. For more information, visit www.koinoniahomes.org.

