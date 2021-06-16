Kolene Acquires Chemical Division of Park Thermal International

DETROIT, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolene Corporation has acquired the Chemical Division of Park Thermal International Corporation. The president of Park Thermal, Mr. Jay Mistry, will work with Kolene going forward to assure the transition of all Park Thermal standard and proprietary heat treat chemical blends, as well as providing customer support.

Kolene Corporation has been a trusted brand for both ferrous and non-ferrous metal cleaning products for 82 years and is also known for their Ferritic Nitrocarburizing (FNC) salts.

"We are very excited to broaden our molten salt offerings into the heat treat market and utilize Jay's extensive chemical knowledge and excellent technical customer support to do so," says Mr. Peter Shoemaker, VP of Purchasing, at Kolene. "It's great to have Jay as a partner with Kolene as we relaunch the industry trusted Iso-Therm product line."

Mr. Jay Mistry stated, "We were challenged with the Covid downturn in our business and we were looking for a strong partner to continue supporting our established customer base. I am glad to have found the Kolene team, a trusted and competent North American partner who has the technical and commercial bandwidth to carry our heat treat salt business into the next phase. I am looking forward to working with Kolene."

For inquiries on heat treat products in North America, please call Kolene at 1-800-521-4182, or 1-313-273-9220, or email [email protected]

For further information on this business transaction, please reach out to: [email protected]

About Kolene Corporation:

Kolene Corporation, Detroit, Michigan has continuously operated as a family business for 82 years. Kolene's business model is to be the leading North American thermal chemical provider as a one stop shop for equipment, chemicals, service, spare parts, and lab support. Their established supply chain ensures continuous and reliable product production.

About Park Thermal International Corporation:

Park Thermal International Corporation of Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, was founded in 1938. Jay Mistry started as chemist at Park Thermal in 1989 and bought out the company from Brian Reid in 2017. With Jay's expertise, Park Thermal has developed chemical blends for special customer demands.

SOURCE Kolene Corporation

