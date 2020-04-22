Kolmostar's Record-Setting Ultra-Low Power Instant Cold Boot GNSS Module Ready To Sample Now

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After being recognized by one of the largest worldwide Internet-of-Things (IoT) conferences, IoT World, as one of the most innovative Consumer IoT Solutions earlier this year, Kolmostar's ultra-low power, instant cold boot GNSS module JEDI-200 and its Evaluation Kit (EVK) are now fully released and available for purchase .

"Kolmostar's JEDI-200 is a breakthrough in the IoT asset & personnel tracking application domain. With its industry lowest cold boot energy consumption and shortest TTFF (time to first fix), JEDI-200 is well suited for battery-powered IoT applications which have stringent requirements on product size, weight, response time, battery life and GPS reporting frequency," said Lucy Fan, VP of Marketing and Sales at Kolmostar, "We have seen unparalleled advantages of the JEDI-200, enabling unique features and use cases which cannot be achieved before with traditional GNSS solutions. With the latest developments in cellular and non-cellular Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies, such as NB-IoT, LTE-M, LoRaWAN® and Sigfox, JEDI-200 is well positioned to enable more rapid deployment of IoT asset tracking use cases for our customers worldwide."

JEDI-200 specification highlights include:

Industry lowest energy consumption of 25 mJ/position fix

Shortest cold-boot TTFF of 1 second

5.0 meter CEP positioning accuracy

Supports GPS and BeiDou constellations

50 Byte/12-hour compressed ephemeris (EPH) for speedy download, enabling A-GPS via LPWAN while significantly reducing EPH download power consumption overhead

High-performance cloud computing for minimum end device power consumption and seamless integration with customers' backend data analytics platforms and dashboard applications

Integrated SAW filter, stand-alone LNA and TCXO

12mm x 16mm industry-proven standard form factor for easy wireless connectivity integration

Specially designed for IoT applications such as pet and personal object tracking, livestock tracking, fixed and nomadic logistics, infrastructure tracking and shared economy, JEDI-200's reduced level of power consumption and optimized efficiency with LPWAN solve IoT endpoint deployment's pain-point of needing frequent recharges or a large battery. Worldwide customers have started developing based on JEDI-200 and field deployments are expected in the second half of 2020.

Purchase EVK: https://www.kolmostar.com/products-low-power-jedi-200

About Us

Kolmostar is a U.S. silicon valley based technology company that reinvents the industry's GNSS approach to achieve ultra-low power and instant cold boot positioning for IoT applications, mobile devices and beyond.

Sales contact: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kolmostar Inc.

Related Links

www.kolmostar.com

