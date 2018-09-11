Koltek Energy Services Geo Steering Technology Maximizes Oilfield Production

CASPER, Wyo., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Koltek Energy Services, a nationwide energy services company, successfully implemented its high-resolution gamma ray and geo-steering technology on several customers this summer. This allows the Koltek directional team to collaborate with their customers' geology team to maximize the production of their wells by keeping the well in the desired production zone.

Koltek's geo-steering technology adjusts to the wellbore position on the fly all while staying in the target zone and also reaches other geological targets required by its customers. The Koltek geo-steering technology is compatible with all existing PDM Motors and seemingly links to its own measurement while drilling (MWD/LWD) system.

CEO Tim Koltek states "Our geo-steering technology allows our directional drilling team to get high resolution gamma ray readings, instantly, without having to stop drilling for any reason. This can be especially useful in more narrow formations like the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado."

CEO Jason Harms of Total Depth Geosteering, a Koltek customer providing guidance of drilling systems, commented "High quality data is critical in geo-steering a well. We can see fast bedding changes, faults, and other geologic issues at critical times during the well. Koltek's technology provides a surprising amount of detail, which forms a strong mental picture that we then use to make informed geo-steering decisions."

About Koltek

Koltek Energy Services is a full-service directional drilling, well service and testing provider to oil and gas companies across the USA. For more information email info@Koltek.com

