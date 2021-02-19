Kolter Homes Plans Fall Opening of New 55+ Cresswind Community in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KOLTER HOMES, a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the Southeastern U.S., has announced Fall 2021 as the target opening of its latest Cresswind 55-plus community in North Carolina. Land development for Cresswind Wesley Chapel began late last year. The 292-acre property is located off of Potter Road in the highly desirable Village of Wesley Chapel, minutes from local shops & dining, roughly 30 minutes from Uptown Charlotte, and 40 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Central to the Cresswind lifestyle are fitness and wellness programs designed to help active adults live better, longer.

"We are excited to bring our Cresswind concept to Wesley Chapel," said Kolter Homes Regional Vice President Mike McLendon. "The experience Kolter has gained over the last decade with our Cresswind communities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, gives us a deep appreciation for what today's active adult homebuyer wants. Add to that the success we're having at Cresswind Charlotte, our first 55+ in this market, and it's a big win for 55+ homebuyers looking for more choices."

Plans for this new age-restricted Cresswind community include a resident-exclusive clubhouse overseen by a full-time lifestyle director with a next-generation Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, multiple social spaces & game rooms, art studio with ceramics, and various social clubs. Planned outdoor amenities include pickleball & tennis courts, walking trails, resort-style pool and spa, an event lawn, outdoor social areas and more. This will be Kolter Homes' eleventh Cresswind community and second active adult community in the Charlotte market.

A total of 606 homes are currently planned to be built within the gates of Cresswind Wesley Chapel. As part of the fall launch, Kolter will introduce a completely new collection of one-story homes designed specifically for active adults that range from 2- to 4-bedrooms. Plan concepts offer a wide range of personalization and structural options, including second-floor bonus rooms and expanded outdoor living areas.

To register for updates and preview information, visit CresswindWesleyChapel.com.

About Cresswind by Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes' Cresswind portfolio of active adult communities currently serves the Charlotte, Charleston, Atlanta, Orlando, Sarasota and South Florida markets. Cresswind communities are designed to help residents live better, longer based on a lifestyle & amenities program that has earned numerous national awards and recognition. For more, visit Cresswind.com.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to their new homes. www.kolterhomes.com

Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC with its affiliated entities is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.thekoltergroup.com

