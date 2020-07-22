Kolter Homes® Plans Winter Sales Opening of New Naturewalk Community in the Watersound Origins® Community

WATERSOUND, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOLTER HOMES – a leader in developing next-generation, master-planned new home communities in the Southeastern U.S. – has announced Winter 2021 as the target public opening of Naturewalk at the Watersound Origins community . The property is located within the Watersound Origins community by The St. Joe Company, directly off US Highway 98, less than two miles from Alys Beach between Panama City and Destin.

The main entrance to the Watersound Origins community located off US 98 in Northwest Florida, less than two miles from the Gulf of Mexico and 30A between Panama City and Destin.

"We are excited to bring our Naturewalk lifestyle concept to the Watersound Origins community," said Kolter Homes Community Director Todd Schermerhorn. "Given our experience in this market, we understand what new home shoppers are looking for. That's why the design of our amenity center and outdoor living spaces has been such a focus."

St. Joe officials see the addition of Naturewalk as a valuable complement to the Watersound Origins community. "The Watersound Origins community has been a highly sought-after neighborhood for a wide variety of homebuyers," said Bridget Precise, Senior Vice President of Residential Real Estate for The St. Joe Company. "Naturewalk and the homes that are being built by Kolter Homes will provide another option for those looking to move into a great new home and experience the lifestyle of the Watersound Origins community."

Plans for this new community include a resident-exclusive social center with fitness, lakeside pool, sundeck, tennis, pickleball, outdoor spaces, event lawn and more. Naturewalk residents can also access the Watersound Origins community's amenities. This is Kolter's second new home community in the market. The company recently completed build-out of Naturewalk at Seagrove.

A total of roughly 460 new homes are planned to be built within the gates of Naturewalk at Watersound Origins. Ranging from two- to five-bedrooms, floorplans are designed to optimize the comfortable backyard living every homesite features with either preserve and/or water views. All homes will include Kolter-quality features, personalization options and exceptional partner products available at Kolter's on-site Design Gallery.

About Watersound Origins

Watersound Origins, a community located on Northwest Florida's Emerald Coast, offers year-round vacation-style living. Only three miles from the pristine South Walton beaches and excitement of Northwest Florida's famed 30A corridor, the Watersound Origins community provides a coastal lifestyle, making it a place for families to connect and grow, as well as a haven for those dreaming of the next chapter in their lives. The Watersound Origins community is nestled along the banks of Lake Powell, one of South Walton's rare coastal dune lakes. Homeowners have access to the Lake Powell dock for fishing, kayaking and canoeing. With access to standout amenities, hiking trails, the Origins Golf Course, and multitude of outdoor activities, the community presents an active, coastal lifestyle.

