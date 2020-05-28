Komax Mixing Technology Provides Solutions for Municipal Water Treatment

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., is recognized as a global leader in advanced mixing solutions for the municipal and wastewater treatment industries.

Problems Facing the Water Industry

The Komax channel static mixer utilizes non-clogging mixing technology for water treatment chemicals into water flowing through rectangular channels.

Municipal and wastewater treatment plants with large open channels face enormous challenges and need solutions to effectively treat and use the water flows. Energy efficient and cost-effective solutions are needed for treatment systems to run properly.

Replacing Old Technology with New

Large open channels need treatment for both influent raw water streams coming into a water treatment plant and wastewater and effluent water from wastewater treatment plants. Chemical injection and accurate dispersions are needed before the water can be released or consumed.

Komax recognized that these problems need solutions and that in many cases custom modifications to the solution to fit within the plant's specific needs. The standard mechanical mixers and blades are not adequate for larger capacities along with the continual repairs and maintenance.

The Mixing Technology Solution

New pollution problems have placed additional burdens on wastewater treatment systems. Today's pollutants such as heavy metals, chemical compounds, and toxic substances are more difficult to remove from the water. Rising demands on the water supply only aggravate the problem. The increasing demands call on better wastewater treatment solutions.

The channel static mixer is used in water treatment for both influent raw water and effluent water treatment. Influent water streams use the channel mixer to injection and mixing of coagulants and flocculants before the water goes to the clarifier

Effluent water from wastewater treatment plants also utilize the channel mixer to inject and mix chlorine and sodium bisulfite to disinfect the wastewater for safe discharge into large bodies, such as rivers, streams, or lakes.

Continuing to Evolve

Komax has a proven reputation for product design and manufacturing quality that ensures outstanding performance. The static mixers manufactured by Komax provide cost-effective, high efficiency mixing. As the needs evolve so will Komax's solutions.

