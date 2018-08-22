Komodo Teams Up With Amazon To Fight Wildfires Providing Homeowners Immediate Protection

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Komodo Ultimate Fire Shield is the next generation in advanced fire prevention and containment technology made available for home owners. Komodo products are cost-effective, water based, biodegradable solutions that are non-toxic to vegetation and wildlife. The Komodo product line is available in multiple form factors for cellulosic materials, vegetation, wood, steel, foam, and textile fabric. Komodo is the latest in fire prevention and protection technology that is enabling property owners as well as county, state and federal agencies combat out of control fires by stopping the fire in its track.

K-100 Perimeter Shield and K-300 Wood Shield are available for same day shipment on Amazon.com, along with homeowner do-it-yourself kits that help neutralize treated areas against fire hazard. Eco-friendly Komodo products create buffer barriers and protected zones, shielding structures and other high value areas from rapidly expanding wildfires.

At a recent demonstration burn at Chandler Hill Winery in Defiance, MO the product's efficacy on vegetation, wood, and physical structures was proven. The burn was observed by state officials, government dignitaries, and local fire departments and provided measureable performance improvements over traditional water, gel and foam technologies. All tests proved that Komodo can be utilized as an effective active and passive retardant, where the contained fire did not burn or ignite any of the areas treated with Komodo. Joe S. of the Augusta Fire Department could not believe the product performance, and said: "It's amazing how the fire was contained and did not encroach treated areas of the dry grass and hay. I've never seen anything like that before. I'm excited about the impact that Komodo is hopefully going to have within our department and throughout the country in the future."

Komodo Ultimate Fire Shield was recognized as a Platinum Sponsor at the 2018 Northeastern Area Association of State Foresters Convention in in June 2018. The products offered regional firefighters and forestry professionals an alternative, green technology for fighting fires previously not available to first responders. Komodo is continuing to develop and provide innovative, effective solutions and to minimize losses caused by wildfire events.

Green Polymer Systems is a privately held corporation headquartered in Los Gatos California dedicated to manufacturing high quality, sustainable eco-friendly products for a cleaner environment. GPS manufactures, and markets advanced surface preparation, sealing, decoration, fire prevention & protection, and unique coating systems for turf, wood, and solid landscape surfaces.

