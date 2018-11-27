Komprise Raises $24M Series C Funding to Support Global Expansion

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management, today announced it has secured $24M in Series C Investment. The funding round is led by Top Tier Ventures, with strategic investment from new investor Western Digital Capital, the strategic investment fund of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC), along with participation from existing investors, Canaan Partners and Walden International. This new funding round, which brings the total financing since inception to $42M, will be used globally to boost sales, marketing, product development and customer support.

In 2018, Komprise achieved a number of milestones including:

Solid revenue growth of more than 200% quarter-over-quarter

A 600% growth of footprint in existing customers who are using Komprise to manage more of their data

Enterprise customers are now using Komprise across their entire infrastructure to manage hundreds of petabytes of data

Doubling of its employee headcount globally

Growth in EMEA with significant customers and partners now in the UK, Ireland , Switzerland , Germany , Spain and the Netherlands

, , , and The launch of three major product updates including Ongoing Lifecycle Management, Data Access Anywhere, and NAS Migration

Komprise enables customers to swiftly adapt their data management to suit a range of business requirements. The Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform allows organizations to manage the complete data lifecycle with data analytics, replication, archive and effortless migration. The solution is designed to address today's massive scale of data and enables customers to dynamically opt for the right storage solution at the right time, saving money and enhancing data management.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

"We have been watching the company closely, and are impressed with how quickly enterprises are adopting Komprise," said Garth Timoli, general partner at Top Tier Ventures. "Data is growing exponentially and the Komprise software-based business model is uniquely positioned to address this space. We know Komprise is poised to scale massively, led by its proven founders and executive team."

"The increasing volume, variety, velocity and value of unstructured data is driving the need for more efficient and flexible storage architectures," said Mark Long, president, Western Digital Capital. "Komprise's data management platform provides exceptional analytics capabilities and highly flexible management of data assets, enabling more efficient on-premises and hybrid cloud architectures. Our investment in Komprise complements our focus on helping our customers create infrastructures to manage, preserve, experience and unlock the true potential of their data."

"We are pleased that both new and existing investors have demonstrated their support and we will look forward to using this new cash infusion to significantly grow our product, customer and partner base," said Kumar K. Goswami, CEO Komprise. "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to work, and as organizations continue to store more data, at an unprecedented scale, we are seeing more customers reevaluate their data management system."

"I am impressed by Komprise and the way it solves unstructured data management issues. The solution just works, seamlessly, and this is why end users love it," said Enrico Signoretti, IT Analyst, GigaOm.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Video overview of Komprise

Quantifying the Value of Intelligent Data Management

Yale University discusses how they deliver Storage-as-a-Service with Komprise

About Komprise

Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management across clouds, empowers businesses to efficiently manage today's massive scale of data growth while unlocking its value. The Komprise mission is to radically simplify data management through intelligent automation. Komprise partners include Western Digital, IBM, NetApp, EMC, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, and Azure. Komprise is used by enterprises to intelligently manage data at scale. For more information, go to https://www.komprise.com.

Western Digital and the Western Digital logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Monica Giannella McNay

pr@komprise.com

SOURCE Komprise

Related Links

https://www.komprise.com

