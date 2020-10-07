Konami Digital Entertainment Showcases Its Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME And More At New York Comic Con And MCM Comic Con's Metaverse!

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL MONSTERS Voice Actor Reunion Panel : The original cast of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL MONSTERS reunites in this panel moderated by Sam Black ! The cast will reminisce about their time on the show, working with one another, and even answer questions, fans like you, submitted online. Featured on Sunday, the panel is sure to provide some behind-the-scenes nostalgia.

: The original cast of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL MONSTERS reunites in this panel moderated by ! The cast will reminisce about their time on the show, working with one another, and even answer questions, fans like you, submitted online. Featured on Sunday, the panel is sure to provide some behind-the-scenes nostalgia. Virtual Photo Booth : A staple of KONAMI's convention offerings, make your very own personalized Yu-Gi-Oh! Token Cards as unique digital keepsakes! Choose from different card backgrounds, your favorite characters, or the 2020 NYCC logo, and share your creations on social media. (Limit 2 Tokens per person.) A limited number of attendees will even win a physical copy of their Token Card that will be shipped to them after the convention! Winners must have a shipping address in the United States or Canada .

: A staple of KONAMI's convention offerings, make your very own personalized Yu-Gi-Oh! Token Cards as unique digital keepsakes! Choose from different card backgrounds, your favorite characters, or the 2020 NYCC logo, and share your creations on social media. (Limit 2 Tokens per person.) A limited number of attendees will even win a physical copy of their Token Card that will be shipped to them after the convention! Winners must have a shipping address in or . Con Exclusive Game Mat : The digital retail counter is the only place you'll find the NYCC x MCM Metaverse Exclusive Game Mat! The Winged Dragon of Ra is featured with its new variant artwork, as it appears in Legendary Duelists: Rage of Ra , available for $30 USD (plus sales tax and shipping) while supplies last! The purchasing website will go live on October 8th at 10:00 AM EST . All customers wishing to purchase the Exclusive Game Mat must have a shipping address in the United States or Canada .

: The digital retail counter is the only place you'll find the NYCC x MCM Metaverse Exclusive Game Mat! is featured with its new variant artwork, as it appears in , available for (plus sales tax and shipping) while supplies last! The purchasing website will go live on at . All customers wishing to purchase the Exclusive Game Mat must have a shipping address in or . Exclusive Limited Edition Merchandise : The new Yu-Gi-Oh! e-commerce shop is your source for a curated collection of t-shirts, tumblers, phone cases and more, featuring fan-favorite characters and monsters. Choose the design you want and get it in the color and style of your choice, while supplies last. Customers must have a shipping address in the United States or Canada .

: The new Yu-Gi-Oh! e-commerce shop is your source for a curated collection of t-shirts, tumblers, phone cases and more, featuring fan-favorite characters and monsters. Choose the design you want and get it in the color and style of your choice, while supplies last. Customers must have a shipping address in or . See New Yu-Gi-Oh! Products: Get the details on upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG releases and get a look at two new products, both unveiled for the first time ever at NYCC x MCM Metaverse!

Get the details on upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG releases and get a look at two new products, both unveiled for the first time ever at NYCC x MCM Metaverse! Yu-Gi-Oh! Remote Duel Extravaganza: Duelists can register to compete in Remote Duel Public Events for fun and prizes, from the comfort of your home! Duelists must have a shipping address in the United States or Canada .

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Remote Duel Extravaganza will run from Thursday to Sunday and Duelists are invited to throw down in Speed Duel Constructed, Advanced Format Win-A-Mat, and Structure Deck: Sacred Beast sealed tournaments. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will each host an ATTACK OF THE GIANT CARD!! tournament as well, and Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links tournaments will be held across all four days of the convention. Check out the FAQ for more details, including registration fees and prize schedules.

Tournaments Will Be Offered During These Scheduled Hours:

Thursday, October 8: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Friday, October 9: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday, October 10: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Sunday, October 11: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

About The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is the #1 trading card game in the world with over 25 billion cards sold. It is a game of strategy, where players create individual Decks of cards collected from Structure Decks and Booster Packs. Two players engage in a Duel while using cards that represent powerful monsters, magical Spells and surprising Traps. Duelists with well-constructed Decks, dominating monsters, solid strategy and good fortune are the victors in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. is the exclusive licensee and rights holder to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in North America and Latin America.

About KONAMI

KONAMI is a leading developer, publisher and manufacturer of electronic entertainment properties and traditional trading card games. KONAMI's software titles include the popular franchises METAL GEAR SOLID, Silent Hill, DanceDanceRevolution and Castlevania, among other top sellers. KONAMI is also the manufacturer of the wildly popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, which has sold more than 25 billion cards worldwide. The latest information about KONAMI can be found on the Web at www.konami.com. KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION is a publicly traded company based in Tokyo, Japan with subsidiaries, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. in the United States and Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. in Windsor, the United Kingdom. Details of the products published by KONAMI can be found at www.konami.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jason Chai

Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.

[email protected]

Alison Vicent

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

813-775-6205

[email protected]

SOURCE Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.