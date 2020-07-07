Kong Announces Agenda for "Destination: Automation" Digital Event on July 16

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , the leading cloud connectivity company, today announced the agenda for Destination: Automation 2020 , a free, one-day digital conference that will take place on Thursday, July 16 (8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. PDT). The event will explore ways organizations can embrace automation to make their applications and underlying tech stacks more efficient, secure and resilient by leveraging the latest in APIs, microservices, service mesh, Kubernetes and more. Sponsor partners for this event include AWS, Cockroach Labs, Datadog, Honeycomb.io, Lightstep, Mirantis and The New Stack.

"After the success of our first digital event, Destination: Decentralization , we wanted to extend our digital conferences to explore other critical topics in software development and architecture today," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "As businesses adapt to this unprecedented time, developer teams are looking to do more with less. Destination: Automation will provide an opportunity for teams to learn new strategies for leveraging automation across the development process to improve efficiency and security while reducing costs."

Featuring more than 25 virtual sessions over two tracks as well as interactive Digital Hallway Tracks, the speaker line-up includes:

Thomas Cameron , senior partner solutions architect, AWS

Katie Gamanji, cloud platform engineer, American Express

Charles Boicy, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Clearsense

Kendra Curtis , director of engineering, and Celia La , software engineer, Cockroach Labs

Ara Pulido, technical evangelist, Datadog

Tracy Ragan, CEO and co-founder, DeployHub

Shelby Spees and Liz Fong-Jones, developer advocates, Honeycomb

Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder, Kong

Talia Nassi, developer advocate, Split

Gopala Krishna, lead application administrator, VMware

To register for the event, please visit https://konghq.com/events/destination-automation/#register . Follow the conversation on Twitter at #Automate2020 for live updates.

