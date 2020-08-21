Kong Capital LLC Hires Vice President of Operations

Prior to joining Kong Capital, Wolfenbarger served as Senior Vice President of Operations for The Wolff Resident Experience Company, a Scottsdale-based senior living management firm where he also held the position of Vice President of Senior Living Asset Management. Mr. Wolfenbarger has also led business development and operations for two regional home health and hospice firms located in Northern Utah and Southeastern Idaho.

"I'm thrilled to join the Kong Capital team and I look forward to using my years of operational, development, and asset management experience to help execute the firm's investment strategy," Wolfenbarger stated. "The senior living industry is ripe for disruption and innovation and I'm confident that our group will succeed by putting the needs of our residents and their families first as we seek opportunities to add value to the investments we make."

Mr. Wolfenbarger previously served in various operational leadership roles throughout the western United States for Emeritus Senior Living and Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest senior housing operator, including Regional Vice President of Operations in Southern California. He was responsible for communities in California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Montana and led the transition team in those markets following the merger of Emeritus and Brookdale in 2014.

"We're thrilled to have Cory on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and operational capabilities will complement and enhance our growing team as we further refine our senior housing strategy and expand our portfolio of communities." said Coe Schlicher, CEO and Founder of Kong Capital.

About Kong Capital

Kong Capital is an Austin, Texas based real estate private equity firm focused exclusively on strategic investment opportunities in the growing Senior Housing sector.

