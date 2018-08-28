Kong Engineers its API Platform for Multi-Cloud

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2018) -- Kong Inc. , the leading API platform for modern architectures, today introduced Kong Cloud . The new, fully managed service is the fastest way for large organizations to adopt the Kong Enterprise API platform at scale. It speeds large organizations' digital transformation by helping them to more easily build cloud-native services and connect cloud and on-prem environments. Kong Cloud is available immediately and may be deployed on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or any other cloud platform.

Kong Cloud takes advantage of Kong Enterprise's wide array of management and monitoring capabilities to provide an end-to-end API platform, including a developer portal, security features and API traffic analytics, at cloud scale. With Kong Cloud, organizations get zero-touch updates, immediate delivery of new product functionality, and improved uptime and availability through localization of APIs across regions. This helps enterprises accelerate their move to multi-cloud strategies without sacrificing security or availability, or risking vendor lock-in.

At the core of Kong Cloud is Kong's open source technology for securing, connecting and orchestrating APIs, with more than 54 million downloads and four years of use in production. Kong was built with scalability, performance and extensibility in mind, so it readily adapts to the demands of modern architectures such as containers and microservices, serverless and service mesh, while fully supporting services that use traditional systems. Kong also ties directly into the Kubernetes lifecycle with the Kong Ingress Controller , providing a seamless integration point for data input.

"We designed Kong to support cloud native environments as well as more traditional systems, making it the ideal API management platform for supporting business-critical applications and digital transformation initiatives," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "Kong Cloud gets organizations up and running on Kong quickly and ensures they're benefitting from its most sophisticated features as soon as they're available. What we've learned from running Kong at scale is also being contributed to open source Kong, ensuring faster evolution of the platform available to any developer, anywhere."

About Kong Inc.

Kong delivers a next-generation API platform designed for modern architectures, including microservices, containers, cloud and serverless. Offering high flexibility, scalability, speed and performance, Kong enables developers and Global 5000 enterprises to reliably secure, connect and orchestrate microservice APIs for modern applications. Kong is building the future of service control platforms to intelligently broker information across services. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com/ or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

