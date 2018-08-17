Koniag Government Services Announces Promotion of New Chief Administrative Officer

"As Director of Human Resources, Denise has assumed increasing levels of responsibility while consistently going beyond the call of duty working in the best interest of KGS," said Kevin Wideman, CEO of Koniag Government Services. "She is the epitome of our 'Company First Culture'. I am excited for Denise and Koniag. She will help us grow new relationships and maintain existing ones."

Denise Bailey joined KGS in August 2011 as Senior HR Manager for the Government Services Sector of companies. In this role, Ms. Bailey initially provided HR services such as HR consultancy, policy development, program development and implementation pertaining to all functions within the HR organization. Ms. Bailey increasingly self-assumed the responsibility of working with other Koniag family departments to drive corporate strategic projects in support of the sector and overall business plans.

Koniag CEO Ron Unger said, "We value commitment to Koniag and work to create growth opportunities for our people. We are thrilled for Denise and know that in her new role she will help Koniag grow KGS by serving our customers and employees with care and quality."

"I am honored for this opportunity." Denise Bailey said. "I am part of a strong and talented team at KGS and I am looking forward to helping us continue to grow and prosper."

In her new position, Ms. Bailey will continue performing her current role while taking on new responsibilities, including the oversight of contracts and security for KGS.

Prior to joining KGS, Ms. Bailey served in senior leadership roles for Washington Management Group and FedSources, which were Koniag subsidiaries acquired by Deltek in 2011. She directed and managed financial, HR and administrative activities and policies.



Ms. Bailey has over 25 years of experience in all aspects of Human Resources and operations. Ms. Bailey obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration from James Madison University and is a Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources.



Koniag Government Services (KGS) is one of Koniag's primary business sectors. KGS provides oversight, management and shared services to the companies that comprise the Koniag Government Services sector. KGS companies have supported Federal, State and Local customers for more than 20 years. KGS supports clients in more than a dozen locations across the United State as well as in more than 30 worldwide sites. We have built a reputation for delivering high-quality performance and forging long-term partnerships with our clients. For more information, please visit www.koniaggss.com

