Konica Minolta Precision Medicine Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Inc. (KMPM) announced today changes to its executive leadership team effective immediately. The changes reflect a thoughtful and strategic approach to the next phase of growth and expansion for the global precision diagnostics organization.

Aaron Elliott, current CEO of Ambry Genetics, has been named Chief Executive Officer of KMPM. In his new role, Dr. Elliott will be responsible for driving execution across all KMPM business units, which include Ambry Genetics, Invicro, and KMPM-Japan. During his 13-year tenure at Ambry, Dr. Elliott also served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, and saw the company through many trailblazing milestones including numerous novel first to market diagnostic tests, the landmark BRCA gene patent case which opened up genetic testing in the United States and the acquisition by Konica Minolta.

"Aaron's exemplary leadership and command of clinical innovation make him the right person to lead KMPM into the future," said Kiyotaka Fujii, President of Global Healthcare, Konica Minolta, Inc. & Chairman of KMPM. "I have been especially impressed with the award-winning culture of employee inclusivity and opportunity that Aaron has fostered at Ambry and anticipate this continuation throughout KMPM."

KMPM also announced that Tom Schoenherr has been named Chief Executive Officer of Ambry Genetics. Mr. Schoenherr joined Ambry in 2017 as Chief Commercial Officer and was responsible for Ambry's commercial expansion strategy that has more than doubled Ambry's business and test volumes. Under his leadership, go-to-market execution of programs such as Ambry's CARE and +RNAInsight® have resulted in double-digit growth into new specialty segments and increased active ordering physicians to over 9,500+.

"In addition to Tom's solid track record for driving business growth and market share, he has the keen ability to understand organizational gaps and implement best-in-class processes," added Fujii. "His implementation of a Learning & Development department and a talent management program has had far reaching impact throughout the company. Under his leadership, that spirit of continuous improvement will further the success of Ambry."

