Konica Minolta Precision Medicine Announces Name Change to REALM IDx™

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM), a majority-owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta, Inc., announced today that it has changed its name to REALM IDx, Inc. The name change reflects the company's focus in integrated diagnostics, an advanced field of clinical science that brings together genomics, radiology, pathology, and artificial intelligence to derive actionable insights that can empower healthcare providers to predict, diagnose, and treat disease.

"We're excited to announce the name change," said Dr. Aaron Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of REALM IDx, Inc.. "Our new name reflects not only our focus on advancing integrated diagnostics, but also the coming together of the rich multi-modal data generated by our subsidiary companies – genomics from Ambry Genetics, and radiology and pathology from Invicro. Combined with our proprietary software platforms, this integrated approach opens a new world of diagnostic insights that supports our mission to advance patient care."

REALM IDx, Inc. is a healthcare company that is pioneering the field of Integrated Diagnostics (IDx), an advanced field of clinical science that brings together laboratory medicine, radiology, pathology, and sophisticated artificial intelligence to derive actionable insights that predict, diagnose, and treat disease. Powered by proprietary software platforms, best-in-class genomics technology from Ambry Genetics Corporation, and industry-leading radiology and pathology services from Invicro, LLC, the company is uniquely equipped to collect, analyze, and report on multi-modal precision diagnostic data sets. REALM's extensive network of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners will drive clinical access to innovations that lead to better medical solutions for patient care. To learn more, visit REALMIDx.com.

