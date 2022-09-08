Koning Partners with 11TEN and DocPanel to Expand Access to Breast CT Through Retail Health Channels

Koning Corporation announces partnership with 11TEN Innovation Partners and DocPanel, beginning this month

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning has announced a new partnership with 11TEN Innovation Partners and DocPanel. This strategic alliance will be used to bring Koning's Breast Computerized Tomography (CT) to the masses through retail health channels. With the help of DocPanel, this new offering will allow for remote reading of scans and will assist in the growth and expansion of Breast CT as a comparable alternative to mammograms.

The future of breast imaging (Photo: Koning Corporation) No compression breast imaging (Photo: Koning Corporation) Koning Breast CT (Photo: Koning Corporation)

"DocPanel is honored to participate in providing subspecialty expertise to help patients with this innovative new breast imaging solution. It's also an opportunity to help overcome the low compliance rate due to patients not wanting breast compression," says Philip A. Templeton, M.D, FACR, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of DocPanel.

According to Koning CEO, Lutao Ning, the company's goal is to bring this technology to all women and provide ubiquitous access. "These partnerships will greatly accelerate our ability to deliver this care, especially for the half of the population that is not getting breast exams today," he says.

11TEN Innovation Partners will also play a role in getting Koning's Breast CT to the masses. "We are excited to bridge Koning's novel technology with our innovation ecosystem to promote women's healthcare and accelerate their path to market," says James Lewis, 11TEN Innovation Partners CEO. "Healthcare access and equity are core pillars of our mission, and we believe that retail health companies play an integral role in bringing healthcare into community settings to achieve that mission." Lewis also says that this partnership with Koning represents how 11TEN leverages a cross-industry ecosystem to accelerate high-performing startups and catalyze the adoption of new technologies to improve patients' lives.

11TEN works closely with organizations like Emory Healthcare, Philips, Stryker, Novo Nordisk, and Verizon to accelerate solutions to market and foster cross-industry partnerships.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected]. To invest in Koning, please go to the company's profile on StartEngine .

About DocPanel: DocPanel is the largest network of US-based academic and subspecialty radiologists who provide final reads, protocol optimization support, new-service launch assistance, second opinions, and educational consults to clients worldwide. DocPanel's mission is to ensure every imaging exam is read by the right subspecialist, while fostering the optimal reading environment for radiologists. Learn more by visiting www.docpanel.com.

About 11TEN Innovation Partners: 11TEN is an innovation consulting firm that powers innovation, venture, and strategy for healthcare and technology Fortune 1000 companies. The company is transforming the healthcare innovation space by building collaborative, interdisciplinary partnerships across industries to identify real-world problems and innovate novel solutions that are enabled through an ecosystem approach. For more information, visit 11TEN.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Koning Corporation