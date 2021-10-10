Koningsdam Marks Holland America Line's Return to West Coast Cruising with First Sailing Departing Today from San Diego

The Pinnacle Class vessel is the largest Holland America Line ship to be sailing from the West Coast, and Oct. 10 is the first in a series of 23 seven-day cruise to the California Coast or Mexico that run through April 3, 2022.

"We are thrilled to get back to cruising from San Diego and to supporting this wonderful city and the ports we visit along the West Coast — from Mexico to Washington," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Our guests are eager to be back on board and our team members look forward to reconnecting with them and providing a memorable vacation. We're ready for a successful season of cruising."

In addition to Koningsdam, Zuiderdam also will sail roundtrip cruises from San Diego on longer Mexico explorations, a grand monthlong voyage to Tahiti, and Panama Canal departures. Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam each make one call in spring 2022.

Holland America Line Cruises from San Diego in 2021-2022:

Koningsdam

23 seven-day cruise departures to Mexico or the California Coast.

Zuiderdam

Four 9-, 10- or 14-day " Mexico and Sea of Cortez" cruises from December 2021 through April 2022 .

and Sea of Cortez" cruises from through . Two 14-day Panama Cruises in January 2022 .

. A 35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas voyage departing Feb. 27, 2022 .

. One five-day Pacific Coastal cruise from San Diego to Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada, departing April 22, 2022 .

Eurodam

One four-day Pacific Coastal cruise from San Diego to Vancouver , departing April 25, 2022 .

Nieuw Amsterdam

One five-day Pacific Coastal cruise from San Diego to Vancouver , departing April 26, 2022 .

About Holland America Line in San Diego:

Holland America Line has been homeporting out of the Port of San Diego since the 1990s. For the upcoming 2021-2022 season, the cruise line will bring more than 81,000 guests to the city, which will result in more than $35 million in direct spending.

Operationally, each ship visit directly contributes $364,000 to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies), port taxes, and spending. When Koningsdam and Zuiderdam call at San Diego, both ships will be using shore power, reducing the ships' carbon footprint.

Throughout the years, Holland America Line has been actively involved with more than 30 nonprofits in San Diego County through giving, shipboard lunches and cruise donations, including La Jolla Playhouse, San Ysidro Health and Girl Scouts San Diego.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/nhgm2yx2.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates , Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

