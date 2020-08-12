KONKA Makes Its North American Debut, Establishing New Price/Performance Benchmarks With Three Series Of KONKA Android TVs

Among the many best-in-class features included in all the KONKA Android TVs is the elegant KONKA ZeroBezel™ design that offers virtually edge-to-edge screen, so your TV will look amazing even when it's off. Also, in the box with every model is the included (Free) Voice Control Remote , so you can control your TV, and more, with just your voice.

To create picture quality that's a step above, all KONKA 4K Ultra HD Android TVs incorporate advanced features such as the KONKA XC3™ Quad Core+ Ultra HD Engine which includes CrystalView™ Multi-Function Clarity Enhancer, DeepBlack™ Dynamic Contrast Enhancer and PurePalette™ Wide Color Enhancer. Of course, key features such as AccuMotion™ enhanced motion rate for clear images with fast motion video and 4K HDR, are also included. On some models KONKA takes it up a notch or two with the HiBright™ Pro LED Backlight for 25% more brightness and ColorWave™ Pro Wide Color Gamut for 25% more color.

Android TV is a smarter Smart TV. While Google Play Store enables simple access to over 500,000 Movies and TV Shows, it's the built-in Google Assistant that takes it to another level. In addition to searching for your desired video content, you can ask questions to get useful information, play your favorite music, or even control your applicable Smart Home devices, all with just your voice.

"We're very excited to announce that our high-performance KONKA Android TVs are shipping now!" said Scott Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, KONKA North America, LLC. "When consumers experience these KONKA TVs, they'll immediately see the difference, and everyone will know there's a new player in town that's offering a higher level of quality and value. Whether it's the stunning KONKA ZeroBezel™ design or the striking picture quality controlled by the powerful KONKA XC3 Engine, these TVs truly set themselves apart, and it's all at prices people can afford."

H3 Series – Android TV - "More for Your Money"

Unlike many other TVs in their price class, the KONKA H3 Series TVs incorporate the stunning KONKA ZeroBezel™ design and includes (Free) the Voice Control Remote in the box. Combined with the powerfully smart Android TV system, KONKA H3 Series provides more for your money. KONKA H3 Series TVs will be available in 32" (class) 720p HD and 40" (class) 1080p Full HD models, starting at $139.99.

U5 Series – 4K Android TV - "A Noticeably Better TV"

The KONKA U5 Series is designed to be a noticeably better TV. In addition to the KONKA ZeroBezel™ design, KONKA XC3™ Ultra HD Engine, AccuMotion™ enhanced motion rate and 4K HDR, the U5 Series also includes superior LED panel technology with ColorWave™ wide color gamut and HiBright™ Pro LED Backlight for 25% more brightness. The result is incredible picture quality that everyone can appreciate. The U5 Series also has an enhanced Jack Pack with 4 HDMI Digital Inputs, 3 USB Inputs and much more. KONKA U5 Series will be available in 43", 50", 55", 65" and 75" (class) 4K Ultra HD models, starting at $239.99.

Q7 Pro Series – QLED Android TV - "A Quantum Leap in Color"

In addition to all of the incredible features found in the U5 Series, the Q7 Pro Series steps up to advanced QLED – Quantum Dot Technology and ColorWave™ Pro wide color gamut for 25% more color to create picture quality that is amazingly rich and shockingly lifelike (illustrated in image). Because premium picture quality deserves a premium cosmetic design, the Q7 Pro Series also incorporates the KONKA ZeroBezel™ Pro metal design for the ultimate in TV styling. KONKA Q7 Pro Series will be available in 50", 55", 65" and 75" (class) models, starting at $369.99.

You can find more information on the new KONKA North America Website – www.KONKA-USA.com.

KONKA – A Global CE Powerhouse - "You Can Count on KONKA"

With 40 years of experience as a prime manufacturer, developing, designing, and engineering quality products and over 4,000 TV patents, KONKA sells products in over 120 countries worldwide, specifically tailoring its products for each market. KONKA's extensive product range includes Television, Audio, Smart Home, Appliances and Mobile. As part of its overall growth plan, KONKA has significantly increased investment in several key technology areas including Micro LED, AIoT (combining AI with Home Control), 5G and Semiconductor (including a new 8K SoC). As a technology company and prime manufacturer, KONKA focuses on providing the best combination of Quality, Technology and Value.

About KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance. Established in 1980, publicly traded KONKA Group Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.9 billion, KONKA has more than 60 subsidiaries, 300 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 19,000 employees. In 2020, KONKA Group ranked 186 in the top 500 companies in China.

