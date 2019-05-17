Konnect Agency Named One of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a nationally recognized communications company, has earned a spot on Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. The designation is no stranger to Konnect Agency, who has held a top spot on the esteemed list for the past four years.

Inc. Best Workplaces 2019

Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2019 analyzes the cultures of fast-growing private companies by evaluating employee satisfaction on topics such as trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Konnect Agency was one of 346 finalists, who were carefully selected from over 2,000 submissions. According to Inc., companies who were chosen as finalists are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

"Every year we set out to accomplish new milestones for Konnect Agency, whether it be in the stature of our clientele or satisfaction of our employees," said Konnect Agency CEO Sabina Gault. "Being ranked among Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2019 isn't just an honor that we celebrate year after year; it's a testament to how we continue to raise the bar for our employees even as we open more offices, partner with new clients, and introduce additional leaders."

Konnect Agency was one of 50 media and communications companies scored on the list. Konnect Agency was also one of only two Los Angeles-based communications companies that earned a placement. Companies on the list were required to have a minimum of 10 employees, be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent.

The full list will be published in Inc.'s June 2019 issue, including an examination of some of the trends encouraging employee satisfaction such as healthcare, pet-friendly offices, companywide retreats, and paid sabbaticals. Konnect Agency has led the way on some of these factors for the 10 years it's been in operation. With a unique benefits and perks program, Konnect Agency employees enjoy a holistic, mind and body healthcare program that includes fitness stipends, in-office massages and flu shots, mental health support, in addition to top-tier insurance options.

