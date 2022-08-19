KONOVER SOUTH HEADS WEST WITH ACQUISITION IN SAN DIEGO, CA

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Konover South and partner Greython Construction announced the acquisition of a .40 acre of land in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, CA. An approximate 8-story, 180-unit multi-family project is planned for the site. Design and permitting will begin shortly and is expected to take 12 – 18 months.

The property sits on two hard corners of 5th Ave just north of Downtown San Diego and two blocks from Balboa Park. This historic 1,200-acre park is home to an array of performing arts venues, recreational facilities, over 15 museums, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. The area offers an array of bars, restaurants, coffee houses, unique shops, and a welcoming vibe within a pedestrian-friendly environment.

David Coppa, CEO of Konover South, said, "We are pleased to announce our first acquisition into the California market and to be part of this exciting project which will bring more units to an area in need of housing. The City of San Diego has done a great job of assisting in the process to help these needed developments come to market as quickly as possible."

Lender: KS Lending, LLC, an affiliate of Konover South, provided the financing for the acquisition

Built on a legacy of a family tradition spanning three generations, Konover South continues the successful track record of The Simon Konover Organization, an industry-leading real estate company since 1957. Konover South is a fully integrated acquisition, development, and management company operating throughout the southeastern United States. Led by David Coppa, CEO, Konover South, LLC, is headquartered at 431 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach, Fla., phone 954-354-8282. Visit the company's website at www.konoversouth.com.

