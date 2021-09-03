Konshens & The Earth Band release a brand new Multicultural Hip-Hop album for Children - 'FUNK THE EARTH'

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konshens & The Earth Band release a brand new multi-cultural hip hop album for Children. Fronted by International hip hop sensation, Konshens The MC, Funk The Earth is a multi-racial, international collaboration between people who share a common goal for positive social impact and sustainability. The album is inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (The SDG's). Konshens The MC is known for using hip-hop to make grassroots change.

The Earth Band consists of renowned artists and producers Doctor Noize (Cory Cullinan), Lonnie Park and Ricky Kej. The Grammy®-winning musician from India Ricky Kej is known globally as a UNCCD Land Ambassador and UNESCO Global Ambassador for Kindness. Lonnie Park is an award winning music producer and has been touring with Ricky for the last six years at music festivals and stadiums, and they performed together at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Geneva. Doctor Noize (Cory Cullinan) is a chart-topping children's musician and musical theatre composer. All three members of The Earth Band were impressed with both Konshens' passion for the cause and his gift for poetry and performance, which made him the perfect front-man for "Funk The Earth"

The album's first single and video is Positive Energy. The beauty of family and collaboration is emphasized with this song as Konshens' son Nathaniel, Doctor Noize's two daughters, and 25 children's music artist peers — including 5 of the last 6 Grammy® winners in the Best Children's Album category — add their voices to a simple message at the heart of the album.

The album's second single, Born From The Land, features guitar by Doctor Noize, flute by Grammy®-winner Wouter Kellerman, and guest vocals by Africa's Mzansi Youth Choir and Senegalese legend Baaba Maal, who sang the gripping Wakanda vocals on the Black Panther soundtrack. It's a celebration of the connection between humanity and the land from which we were born — the land to whom we are stewards. This song is also the official United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) "Land Anthem"

The album's third single, The Sun Rises In Your Eyes, continues to emphasize the inspiring impact of children and family, featuring lead vocals by Doctor Noize's daughter Riley playing off the sophisticated rhymes and rhythms of Konshens' rapping. Adding to the playful percussion is India's virtuosic Arun Kumar on vocal percussion, Ricky's keyboards, and Lonnie's electronica production.

Other songs include Grammy® Nominee Armand Hutton's uplifting a cappella arrangement in ShineYour Light; the soulful It Only Takes A Smile with Grammy®-winning keyboardist Daniel Weatherspoon; children's Grammy®-winner Lucy Kalantari playing off Konshens on the gender-busting anthem She Can Do, He Can Do; Lonnie's heartfelt singing on Something Amazing; Grammy®-winner Wanz funking up Funk The Planet; the environmental anthems No Plastic Trash and Take Back The Climate; the percussive hip hop of Our Carbon Footprint and horn-section reggae of CO2; and Doctor Noize and Konshens closing the album with the retro Let Me Sing Along.

Funk The Earth is now available at all major digital retailers, streaming sites and at the Funk The Earth Online Store. For all ages, and especially suitable for elementary school children and the adults who belong to them.

Running time: 39 minutes

'FUNK THE EARTH' TRACK LIST:

Positive Energy (feat. Family Music All-Stars)

Born From The Land (feat. Baaba Maal)

No Plastic Trash

Funk The Planet (feat. Wanz)

Take Back The Climate

Shine (feat. Armand Hutton)

She Can Do, He Can Do (feat. Lucy Kalantari)

The Sun Rises In Your Eyes

Something Amazing

Our Carbon Footprint

It Only Takes A Smile (feat. Daniel Witherspoon)

CO2

Let Me Sing Along

