Kontrol Technologies Engages Enterprise Public Relations

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Enterprise to help it expand its media footprint in Canada.

"We are excited to begin a journey of building greater brand recognition and awareness for Kontrol," says Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer of Kontrol Technologies Corp. "Our smart building technology solutions which includes helping the economy re-open by creating healthy buildings and safer spaces has never been more relevant. We look forward to working closely with Enterprise to tell that story."

Kontrol is leading the digital transformation of buildings and the built environment. It is working with Enterprise to strengthen its brand and grow awareness about its energy efficiency, emission monitoring, sustainability and BioCloud technology.

Enterprise — with offices in Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Edmonton — is one of Canada's leading strategic communications, government relations and public relations firms, providing strategic communications solutions and public, media and government relations advice to clients for decades.

"Enterprise has a proven track record navigating an ever-changing media landscape, using strong ideas and creative storytelling to help companies and organizations boost their brand and achieve their objectives," says Stephen Murdoch, Vice-President of Public Relations with Enterprise. "We are excited to share Kontrol's story and especially at this point in time with the economy set to re-open."

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Enterprise

Enterprise is a national strategic communications firm. Our agency offers a full range of communications, digital and public relations services from our offices across Canada. Our team is comprised of highly qualified professionals with extensive experience and diverse backgrounds in government, business, communications and media. With a team of more than 30 consultants, we are well versed in the myriad issues, concerns and challenges facing different parts of the country. We specialize in engaging the media and developing successful campaigns that meet the objectives of our clients.

Our consultants have a long history and excellent reputation for delivering expert advice, astute analysis, diverse communication skills, innovative thinking and high-quality products. That reputation is hard earned. Our team is renowned for creating innovative strategies that help our clients boost their earned media coverage across all platforms, build their brand, enhance their profile, manage a crisis and achieve their objectives.

For more information, please visit enterprisecanada.com, and engage socially on Twitter @EntCanada and Instagram @enterprisecanada.

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Kontrol Technologies Corp.

