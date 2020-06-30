Kooc Media Enters the Home Decor & Design Market with Launch of HomesOutline

MANCHESTER, England, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kooc Media has launched https://homesoutline.com/, which will focus on home design and improvement topics.

HomesOutline.com is online currently and features writers that have specialist knowledge in a variety of home design and improvement areas.

HomesOutline.com

As people increasingly look to their homes as a place to invest and enjoy, Homesoutline.com and GardenBeast.com will give readers ideas and tips on how best to spend their time and money on their property, both indoors, and outside.

HomesOutline.com will cover many different topics in the home design and improvement niche. Readers will enjoy articles about design ideas, practical DIY tips and tricks, hardware reviews, and much more.

Kooc Media has worked to ensure that all of the content producers on HomesOutline.com are experts on valuable aspects of home improvement, and will deliver great ideas to the public.

Oliver Dale, Founder of Kooc Media, commented:

"We are pleased to add a new property to our growing fleet of websites designed to help consumers make informed decisions around important purchases for their homes. We aim to become a prominent source of how-to information and advice for homeowners around the world. We will follow our tried and tested formula for creating successful niche websites and grow HomesOutline to compete with the top sites in this area."

About HomesOutline.com

HomesOutline.com is the latest website in the Kooc Media portfolio and will complement the already successful GardenBeast.com. The new website will give readers information on a wide range of home design and improvement topics, and aims to become a go-to source for reliable information about homes and home improvement.

About Kooc Media

Kooc Media is a growing online publisher that operates a number of successful websites, such as, Blockonomi, Circlo, GardenBeast, MoneyCheck, and more. The company is dedicated to bringing quality content to the internet and helping its readers to better understand the topics it covers. Kooc Media has demonstrated that it is able to grow successful websites, and is excited to bring HomesOutline.com to the public.

Contact:

Oliver Dale

07511692508

[email protected]

SOURCE Kooc Media