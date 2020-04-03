Koppers Joins Urban League in 'All One Pittsburgh' COVID-19 Campaign

The fund – named "All One Pittsburgh" – has been created to help residents in some of the region's most vulnerable communities gain access to essential but hard to find products such as disinfectants, hand sanitizers, paper towels, and toilet paper to help stop the spread of COVID-19. "All One Pittsburgh" will focus on neighborhoods with an acute shortage of supplies, including Duquesne, the Hill District, Homewood, and the Northside. In addition to local CEOs and their employees coming together to support these communities, the fund is also seeking financial contributions from individuals who want to help.

"Working in support of the ULGP, our employees and others across the region can and will make a difference for our neighbors in need during this crisis. We are All One Pittsburgh – with a long history of rising up together with compassion and generosity to meet any challenge that comes our way. I know this time will be no different and we all will get through this together," said Leroy Ball, Koppers President and Chief Executive Officer and ULGP Board Member.

"We are heartened and encouraged by Leroy and Koppers compassionate leadership," said ULGP President and Chief Executive Officer Esther L. Bush. "Looking out for our most economically challenged fellow citizens not only helps our entire community remain healthier during this crisis, it's also another step toward the united, thriving Pittsburgh of the near future that we are all striving to bring into reality."

Financial donations can be made online at https://AllOnePittsburgh.org/. All donations will be used to purchase items for distribution, except for a small online processing charge.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com.

About Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

Ranked for the past fifteen years as one of the nation's highest performing affiliates, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh was founded in 1918 with the shared National Urban League mission of enabling African-Americans to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power, and civil rights. Helping more than 20,000 individuals of all races and walks of life last year alone, the Pittsburgh Urban League helps others to help themselves through extra-curricular educational opportunities, health advocacy, housing counseling, parental education and support for early childhood and youth development, hunger prevention services, sustainable wage career preparation, and other programs that lead to improved ability to achieve economic empowerment and self-reliance. For more information, visit www.ulpgh.org







For Information:

Jessica Franklin, Manager, Corporate Communications



412 227 2025



[email protected]

SOURCE Koppers

Related Links

http://www.koppers.com

