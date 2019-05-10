KOPU Sparkling Water Welcomes Jason Momoa And Liquid Death To Growing Anti-Plastic Movement

"This is huge for the anti-plastic movement, and it's wonderful to see so many people finally getting on board," said KOPU Co-Founder Justin Mahy, a native of New Zealand. "As we've been saying for years, the time for aluminum is now." Mindy Mahy, KOPU Co-Founder and Justin's spouse, added, "We started on this path many years ago, against all the odds, because we are passionate about ridding the planet of single-use plastic water bottles for good. The more we choose the recyclability of aluminum, the more we support the future of our planet for our children and their children to come."

LUXURY SUSTAINABILITY

With the September 2017 launch of KOPU Sparkling Water in their hometown of Santa Barbara, California, The Mahys set out on a mission to deliver the best tasting sparkling water in the world while minimizing the impact on the Earth. Sourced from aquifers thousands of feet below the dormant volcanoes of New Zealand's Bay of Plenty, KOPU is packaged in recyclable aluminum bottles, the eco-friendly alternative to glass and plastic, with resealable screw tops perfect for when you're on the go. The sleek, teal-accented bottles look beautiful by a pristine pool, on a white tablecloth at a fine dining restaurant, on the deck of a sailboat, or against the rolling green hills of the golf course, bringing sustainability to the luxury experience.

THE POWER OF ALUMINUM

KOPU's aluminum bottle eliminates waste. Due to its value, nearly 75 percent of all aluminum ever created remains in active circulation today, and generates up to 70 percent of municipal recycling revenues, funding the recycling of plastic, glass, and paper. KOPU also reduces greenhouse gasses. Their aluminum bottle is 80 percent lighter than an equivalent-sized glass bottle, and KOPU uses maritime transport which is almost 10 times as fuel efficient per ton as trucking. These factors mean KOPU saves anywhere from 2-5lbs per case compared to similar brands.

AWARD-WINNING WATER

KOPU's fine champagne-like bubbles were voted one of the top 3 best tasting sparkling waters in the world at the 2018 Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. This delicate effervescence makes a superb pairing with haute cuisine. KOPU is also rich in naturally occurring silica, known as "the beauty mineral," for its hair, nail, and skin enhancing properties. KOPU contains additional minerals including magnesium, potassium, and calcium which are naturally replenishing.

AVAILABILITY

KOPU is currently available in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and New York in high-end grocery stores, hotels, restaurants and clubs. It is sold in all Erewhon, Bristol Farms and Gelson's groceries, as well as at luxury properties including the Montage Beverly Hills, The Waterfront Venice and Neighbor on Abbot Kinney. KOPU recently became the official sparkling water provider of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The water is also available for nationwide delivery via www.kopuwater.com.

For more information about KOPU Sparkling Water, visit www.kopuwater.com and follow on Instagram @kopuwater and Facebook.

