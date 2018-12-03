KordaMentha Becomes Australia's First RelativityOne Certified Partner

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KordaMentha, a leading Asia Pacific advisory firm, today announced a new partnership with Relativity to offer its cloud-based RelativityOne platform in Australia. KordaMentha will be the first company to offer the secure SaaS product in the country.

The introduction of RelativityOne, which is now available in seven markets with the introduction of Australia, will enable KordaMentha to provide best-in-class e-Discovery solutions to their clients stationed across the globe, with a particular emphasis in the growing Asia Pacific market. RelativityOne's industry-leading security posture enables the firm to conduct complex, international data matters with confidence.

"KordaMentha has been using Relativity since 2010, and since that time, we've worked closely with Relativity to develop our expertise in relation to the platform," said Andrew Malarkey, Partner of KordaMentha. "We believe Relativity is the most powerful discovery platform available on the market and we want to provide that to our clients."

KordaMentha plans to combine their Relativity expertise with the flexibility of the SaaS product to further build out their e-Discovery services and expand their custom analytical tools that leverage artificial intelligence to a growing client base. KordaMentha also plans to harness the extensibility of RelativityOne to provide custom, insight-driven solutions to the increasingly complex data challenges of their clients, in e-Discovery and beyond.

"We're thrilled that KordaMentha has signed on to be the first to offer RelativityOne in Australia," said Steve Couling, VP of International at Relativity. "Our secure and extensible SaaS product will ensure that KordaMentha is able to expand their core advisory capabilities while also offering new and nuanced data solutions to their customers across the globe."

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for seven consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About KordaMentha

KordaMentha Forensic, uncover, analyse and clarify facts at the centre of disputes, investigations and other sensitive matters. They have one of the largest teams of forensic investigators, forensic accountants and forensic technology specialists in Asia-Pacific. Our experts are regularly called on to provide evidence in high-profile disputes and investigations.

Please contact KordaMentha at info@kordamentha.com or visit kordamentha.com for more information.

