KORE Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

KORE: Company Highlights

2021 revenue of $248 million exceeded previously increased guidance of at least $240 million , and exceeded the $219 million forecast in the Company's go-public financial model.

exceeded previously increased guidance of at least , and exceeded the forecast in the Company's go-public financial model. The Company expects 2022 revenue to be in the range of $260 million to $265 million , compared to the Company's go-public financial model forecast of $238 million .

to , compared to the Company's go-public financial model forecast of . The 2022 revenue outlook increases the Company's 2021-2022 two-year revenue stack to a range of $508 million to $513 million , or 11% to 12% higher than its go-public forecast of $457 million .

to , or 11% to 12% higher than its go-public forecast of . KORE continued its eSIM leadership by launching OmniSIM TM Reach and OmniSIM Rush, delivering eUICC-based IoT connectivity through approximately 600+ carriers in 198 countries.

Reach and OmniSIM Rush, delivering eUICC-based IoT connectivity through approximately 600+ carriers in 198 countries. The Company launched KORE Developer PortalTM to provide enterprises with the "IoT Building Blocks" needed to create IoT solutions in a self-service environment.

Financial Performance for Fourth Quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2020:

Total revenue increased 11.8% to $64.3 million , compared to $57.5 million .

, compared to . IoT Connectivity revenue decreased 0.9% to $43.2 million , compared to $43.6 million .

, compared to . IoT Solutions revenue increased 51.8% to $21.1 million , compared to $13.9 million .

, compared to . Connected Health revenue increased 44.1% to $25.8 million , compared to $17.9 million .

, compared to . Net loss decreased to $12.0 million , compared to $15.7 million .

, compared to . Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric*, was $12.9 million , compared to $13.3 million .

Financial Performance for Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021 , compared to the same period of 2020:

Total revenue increased 16.1% to $248.2 million , compared to $213.8 million .

, compared to . IoT Connectivity revenue increased 6.4% to $168.8 million , compared to $158.7 million .

, compared to . IoT Solutions revenue increased 44.4% to $79.4 million , compared to $55.0 million .

, compared to . Connected Health revenue increased 36.5% to $100.2 million , compared to $73.4 million .

, compared to . Net loss decreased to $24.5 million , compared to $35.2 million .

, compared to . Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric*, was $59.9 million , compared to $57.8 million .

The table below summarizes our revenue and certain key metrics:

(amounts in thousands USD, except for connections counts)





Three Months Ended



Full Year Ended





December 31



December 31

Revenue

2021



2020



2021



2020

IoT Connectivity $ 43,214 67.2 % $ 43,568 75.8 % $ 168,804 68.0 % $ 158,748 74.3 % IoT Solutions

21,084 32.8



13,895 24.2



79,413 32.0



55,012 25.7

Total revenue $ 64,298 100.0 % $ 57,463 100.0 % $ 248,217 100.0 % $ 213,760 100.0 % Period End Total Connections***

14.6 million



11.8 million



14.6 million



11.8 million

Average Total Connections***

for the Period

14.2 million



11.7 million



13.4 million



10.7 million



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Key Metrics and Business Successes

KORE grew subscriptions to approximately 14.6 million Total Connections***, a year-over-year increase of 23.7%, despite supply chain headwinds and network technology transitions.

KORE generated full year revenue of $248.2 million , KORE's highest ever. The Company reported full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric*, of $59.9 million and net loss of $24.5 million .

, KORE's highest ever. The Company reported full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric*, of and net loss of . KORE's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER***), which measures the combined effect of cross-sales of IoT Solutions to KORE's existing customers, customer retention and the growth of our existing business, was 122% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to 106% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 .

, compared to 106% for the twelve months ended . The Company continued momentum in eSIM leadership and launched OmniSIM Reach and OmniSIM Rush – delivering IoT connectivity with remote SIM provisioning to 600+ carriers in 198 countries and shipped approximately 1 million eSIMs in 2021.

KORE saw solid growth in the newer IoT Solutions line of business, resulting in 32% of overall revenue in full year 2021, compared to 26% in 2020.

The company is accelerating investments in pre-configured solutions for high-growth use cases in the Connected Health and Fleet industries, and in cross-industry, high-bandwidth IoT connectivity solutions.

KORE announced the expansion of its IoT Managed Services capacity in Rochester, N.Y. , with investment in a new operational facility designed for increased high-touch volume production, and has more recently added a low-touch IoT services center in Westbury, N.Y.

, with investment in a new operational facility designed for increased high-touch volume production, and has more recently added a low-touch IoT services center in KORE was selected by Frost & Sullivan as the winner of the Best Practices Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the IoT Managed Services category.

KORE collaborated with PAWS and Cesar Milan to launch breakthrough pet technology. At Mobile World Congress Americas, PAWS and KORE announced the launch of the Halo Collar, which replaces the need for traditional and electric fences, while providing smart training and activity monitoring for dogs.

to launch breakthrough pet technology. At Mobile World Congress Americas, PAWS and KORE announced the launch of the Halo Collar, which replaces the need for traditional and electric fences, while providing smart training and activity monitoring for dogs. The Company launched KORE Developer Portal to provide enterprises with 'IoT Building Blocks' needed to integrate development resources and tools quickly and efficiently in a self-service environment.

2022 Financial Outlook

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects:

Revenue of $260 million to $265 million , up from the go-public financial model forecast of $238 million .

to , up from the go-public financial model forecast of . Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric*, of $63 million to $64 million , representing a margin of approximately 24%.

"Following an impressive year, we are reiterating our confidence in organically meeting our original revenue forecast for 2022," Bahl continued. "More importantly, I am confident we can deliver value through our exciting and expanding IoT portfolio of Connectivity, Solutions, and Analytics in an ever-increasingly connected world. We expect the IoT market's momentum will continue well into the 2030s, fueled by the deployment of 5G infrastructure all over the world and several other market tailwinds."

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA" below for more information.

***See "Key Metrics" below for definitions.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operational performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" is defined as net income (loss) before other non-operating expense or income, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for unusual and other significant items that management views as distorting the operating results from period to period. Such adjustments may include stock-based compensation, integration and acquisition-related charges, tangible and intangible asset impairment charges, certain contingent liability reversals, transformation, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items including but not limited to stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency loss or gain and acquisition and integration-related expenses. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP guidance metric to its corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Key Metrics

KORE reviews a number of metrics to measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. The calculation of the key metrics and other measures discussed below may differ from other similarly titled metrics used by other companies, securities analysts, or investors.

Number of Customer Connections

Total Customer Connections or "Total Connections" constitutes the total of all KORE Connectivity services connections, including both CaaS and CEaaS connections, but excluding certain connections where mobile carriers license KORE's subscription management platform from KORE. Total Connections include the contribution of eSIMs and is the principal measure used by management to assess the performance of the business on a periodic basis.

DBNER

DBNER (Dollar Based Net Expansion Rate) tracks the combined effect of cross-sales of IoT Solutions to KORE's existing customers, its customer retention and the growth of its existing business. KORE calculates DBNER by dividing the revenue for a given period ("given period") from existing go-forward customers by the revenue from the same customers for the same period measured one year prior ("base period"). The revenue included in the current period excludes revenue from (i) customers that are non go-forward customers, meaning customers that have either communicated to KORE before the last day of the current period their intention not to provide future business to KORE or customers that KORE has determined are transitioning away from KORE based on a sustained multi-year time period of declines in revenue and (ii) new customers that started generating revenue after the end of the base period. For example, to calculate our DBNER for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2021, we divide (i) revenue, for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2021, from go-forward customers that started generating revenue on or before December 31, 2020, by (ii) revenue, for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2020, from the same cohort of customers. For the purposes of calculating DBNER, if KORE acquires a company during the given period or the base period, then the revenue of a customer before the acquisition but during either the given period or the base period is included in the calculation. Further, it is often difficult to ascertain which customers should be deemed not to be go-forward customers for purposes of calculating DBNER. Customers are not required to give notice of their intention to transition off of the KORE platform, and a customer's exit from the KORE platform can take months or longer, and total connections of any particular customer can at any time increase or decrease for any number of reasons, including pricing, customer satisfaction or product fit – accordingly, a decrease in total connections may not indicate that a customer is intending to exit the KORE platform, particularly if that decrease is not sustained over a period of several quarters. DBNER would be lower if it were calculated using revenue from non go-forward customers.

As of December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, DBNER excludes connections from non go-forward customers, the vast majority of which are connections from Non-Core Customers. KORE defines "Non-Core Customers" to be customers that management has judged to be lost as a result of the integration of Raco Wireless, Wyless and other acquisitions completed during in the 2014-2017 period, but which continue to have some connections (and account for some revenue) each year with KORE. Non-Core Customers are a subset of non go-forward customers.

DBNER is used by management as a measure of growth at KORE's existing customers (i.e., "same store" growth). It is not intended to capture the effect of either new customer wins or the declines from non go-forward customers on KORE's total revenue growth. This is because DBNER excludes new customers which started generating revenue after the base period, and also excludes any customers which are non go-forward customers on the last day of the current period. Revenue increases from new customer wins, and a decline in revenue from non go-forward customers are also important factors in assessing KORE's revenue growth, but these factors are independent of DBNER.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, future capital availability, product and service availability, projections regarding recent customer engagements, projections of market opportunity and conditions and related expectations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of KORE's management. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of KORE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; risks related to the rollout of KORE's business and the timing of expected business milestones; risks relating to the integration of KORE's acquired companies, including Business Mobility Partners Inc and SIMON IoT LLC, changes in the assumptions underlying KORE's expectations regarding its future business; the effects of competition on KORE's future business; and the outcome of judicial proceedings to which KORE is, or may become a party. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that KORE presently does not know or that KORE currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect KORE's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. KORE anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause these assessments to change. However, while KORE may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, KORE specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing KORE's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands USD, except share and per share amounts)























Three Months Ended

Full Year Ended





December

31, 2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Revenue

















Services $ 48,096 $ 45,732 $ 187,962 $ 172,845

Products

16,202

11,731

60,255

40,915

Total revenue

64,298

57,463

248,217

213,760

Cost of revenue

















Cost of services

18,450

16,926

69,867

64,520

Cost of products

15,099

10,489

52,357

33,410

Total cost of revenue

(exclusive of depreciation

and amortization shown

separately below)

33,549

27,415

122,224

97,930

Gross profit

30,749

30,048

125,993

115,830

Operating expenses

















Selling, general and

administrative

25,208

22,976

91,733

72,883

Depreciation and

amortization

12,467

13,604

50,414

52,488

Total operating expenses

37,675

36,580

142,147

125,371

Operating loss

(6,926)

(6,532)

(16,154)

(9,541)

Interest expense, including

amortization of deferred

financing costs, net

7,105

5,134

23,260

23,493

Change in fair value of

warrant liability

14

4,003

(5,267)

7,485

Loss before income taxes

(14,045)

(15,669)

(34,147)

(40,519)

Income tax expense (benefit)

















Current

(392)

340

177

1,051

Deferred

(1,674)

(282)

(9,871)

(6,369)

Total income tax benefit

(2,066)

58

(9,694)

(5,318)

Net loss attributable to the

Company $ (11,979) $ (15,727) $ (24,453) $ (35,201)





















Loss per share:

















Basic $ (0.17) $ (0.70) $ (1.03) $ (1.96)

Diluted $ (0.17) $ (0.70) $ (1.03) $ (1.96)





















Weighted average shares outstanding (in Number): Basic

72,003,811

31,647,131

41,933,050

31,650,173

Diluted

72,003,811

31,647,131

41,933,050

31,650,173



KORE Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands USD, except share and per share amounts)













December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,976 $ 10,321 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credits

and doubtful accounts of $1,800 and $2,804, at

December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively

51,304

40,661 Inventories, net

15,470

5,842 Income taxes receivable

954

- Prepaid expenses and other receivables

7,448

5,429 Total current assets

161,152

62,253 Non-current assets







Restricted cash

367

372 Property and equipment, net

12,240

13,709 Intangibles assets, net

203,474

240,203 Goodwill

381,962

382,749 Deferred tax assets

-

122 Other long-term assets

407

611 Total assets $ 759,602 $ 700,019 Liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders'

equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 16,004 $ 22,978 Accrued liabilities

21,311

17,209 Income taxes payable

467

244 Current portion of capital lease obligations

191

856 Deferred revenue

6,889

7,772 Current portion of long-term debt and other

borrowings, net

3,326

3,161 Total current liabilities

48,188

52,220 Non-current liabilities







Deferred tax liabilities

36,722

42,840 Due to related parties

-

1,615 Warrant liability

286

15,944 Capital lease obligations

264

508 Long-term debt and other borrowings, net

399,115

298,404 Other long-term liabilities

2,884

4,377 Total liabilities $ 487,459 $ 415,908

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (In thousands USD, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Temporary equity







Series A Preferred Stock; par value $1,000 per share; none

authorized, issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021;

7,765,229 shares authorized, and 7,756,158 shares issued

and outstanding on December 31, 2020 $ - $ 77,562 Series A-1 Preferred Stock; par value $1,000 per share; none

authorized, issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021;

10,480,538 shares authorized, 7,862,107 shares issued and

outstanding on December 31, 2020

-

78,621 Series B Preferred Stock; par value $1,000 per share; none

authorized, issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021;

9,090,975 shares authorized, 9,090,975 shares issued and

outstanding on December 31, 2020

-

90,910 Series C Convertible Preferred Stock; par value $1,000 per

share; none authorized, issued and outstanding on December

31, 2021; 6,872,894 shares authorized, 2,566,186 shares

issued and outstanding on December 31, 2020

-

16,802 Total temporary equity $ - $ 263,895 Stockholders' equity







Common stock, voting; par value $0.0001 per share;

315,000,000 shares authorized, 72,027,743 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2021; 55,659,643 shares

authorized, 30,281,520 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 $ 7 $ 3 Additional paid-in capital

413,646

135,616 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,331)

(1,677) Accumulated deficit

(138,179)

(113,726) Total stockholders' equity

272,143

20,216 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 759,602 $ 700,019

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands USD)













For the years ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss $ (24,453) $ (35,201) $ (23,443) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

cash (used in) provided by operating

activities











Depreciation and amortization

50,414

52,488

48,131 Intangible asset impairment loss

-

-

3,892 Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,097

2,313

2,063 Amortization of discount on Backstop Notes

424

-

- Deferred income taxes

(9,871)

(6,178)

(11,419) Non-cash foreign currency loss

344

233

1,440 Share-based compensation

4,564

1,161

1,682 Provision for doubtful accounts

322

640

905 Change in fair value of warrant liability

(5,267)

7,485

(235) Settlement gain on carrier commitment liability

-

-

(2,269) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of operating assets and liabilities

acquired:





Accounts receivable

(11,884)

(6,072)

860 Inventories

(9,875)

(3,027)

(566) Prepaid expenses and other receivables

(1,700)

(2,020)

169 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(8,371)

13,100

(2,458) Deferred revenue

(805)

1,583

(44) Income taxes payable

(697)

(34)

(1,158) Change in minimum carrier commitment liability

-

-

(3,297) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (14,758) $ 26,471 $ 14,253 Cash flows used in investing activities











Additions to intangible assets

(9,247)

(10,135)

(10,491) Additions to property and equipment

(4,172)

(1,834)

(2,391) Acquisition of Integron LLC, net of cash acquired

-

366

(37,488) Net cash used in investing activities $ (13,419) $ (11,603) $ (50,370) Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from revolving credit facility

25,000

-

8,135 Repayment on revolving credit facility

(25,000)

(8,300)

- Repayment of term loan

(3,161)

(3,526)

(2,888) Repayment of other borrowings – notes payable

(173)

-

- Proceeds from term loan

-

-

35,000 Proceeds from convertible debt

104,167

-

- Proceeds from equity portion of

convertible debt, net of issuance costs

15,697

-

- Payment of deferred financing costs

(1,579)

-

(2,089) Repayment of related party note

(1,538)

-

- Repurchase of common stock

-

(200)

(80) Proceeds from CTAC and PIPE

financing, net of issuance costs

223,688

-

- Settlements of preferred shares

(229,915)

-

- Payment of capital lease obligations

(828)

(692)

(1,080) Payment of stock option share

employee withholding taxes

(2,305)

-

- Cash provided by/(used in) financing

activities $ 104,053 $ (12,718) $ 36,998 Effect of Exchange Rate Change on

Cash and Cash Equivalents

(226)

(149)

(162) Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

and Restricted Cash

75,650

2,001

719 Cash and Cash Equivalents and

Restricted Cash, beginning of period

10,693

8,692

7,973 Cash and Cash Equivalents and

Restricted Cash, end of period $ 86,343 $ 10,693 $ 8,692

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands USD)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Years Ended Dec. 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (11,979) $ (15,727) $ (24,453) $(35,201) Income tax expense (benefit) (2,066) 58 (9,694) (5,318) Interest expense 7,105 5,134 23,260 23,493 Depreciation and amortization 12,467 13,604 50,414 52,488 EBITDA 5,527 3,069 39,527 35,462 Change in FV of warrant liabilities

(non-cash) 14 4,003 (5,267) 7,485 Transformation expenses 2,763 1,906 8,937 7,354 Acquisition and integration-related

restructuring costs 3,997 2,310 11,287 5,709 Stock-based compensation (non-

cash) - 315 4,564 1,161 Other income tax liability reversal

(non-cash) - 80 - 80 Foreign currency loss (non-cash) 507 1,589 344 233 Other 88 46 478 335 Adjusted EBITDA $12,896 $13,318 $59,870 $57,819

