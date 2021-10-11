KORE to Ring Opening Bell on the New York Stock Exchange

Ringing the NYSE bell helps raise awareness of the role IoT is playing as the planet becomes more connected. Tweet this

"Participating in this tradition reflects our customers' belief in the value we bring to simplifying their IoT deployments and our employees' collective achievements to execute on our transformational strategy – to both groups, thank you," said Bahl. "The 'decade of IoT' is underway. Ringing the bell at the NYSE helps raise the awareness of the role that IoT and KORE are playing as the planet becomes more and more connected."

"We are excited to welcome KORE to the NYSE community, joining an extraordinary network of NYSE-listed companies that are at the forefront of disruption and innovation," said Amanda Hindlian, Global Head of Capital Markets for the NYSE.

The NYSE also will live stream the bell-ringing celebration from its website, which can be accessed here. The bell ringing is scheduled for 9:26 - 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Oct. 12. A video of the ceremony will be archived on the NYSE website page following the livestream. Photos from the ceremonial event will be available on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

