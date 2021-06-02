Korean Air Wings its way to a Smoother Journey with Quantum Metric

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, today announced a new partnership with Korean Air to help the company get ahead of the competition and provide the best possible digital booking experience for travellers.

Korean Air has experienced massive growth in app usage, leading the company to aim for an online customer experience that can rival face-to-face interactions. As part of this initiative, the company has partnered with Quantum Metric to help gain visibility and deep understanding of where customers are experiencing friction digitally, and prioritise product development.

Throughout the pandemic, Korean Air managed to stay agile, continuing with many of its internal flights safely while many other airlines kept plans grounded worldwide. The company successfully shifted its international business away from passenger transport to PPE and corporate freight, however this was only a temporary solution.

Jinsoo KO, product manager, Korean Air homepage team comments, "At Korean Air, superb customer experience is core to everything we do. We continue to push forward with our innovative and agile approach to customer service, from our homepage to our app. And all the while, we need to make sure our app continues to be safe, secure, reliable and simple. Quantum Metric is helping us achieve that, and is an invaluable partner in Korean Air's success."

Alex Thomson, RVP Quantum Metric said, "The level of complexity in aviation was high before the pandemic, but the need for greater customer responsiveness and the ability to change at speed has increased this exponentially. This level of agility and iterative product development is exactly what Quantum Metric and the Continuous Product Design methodology is all about, and we can't wait to see how we can work with Korean Air to produce the best possible customer experience when using their service."

At the recent World Aviation Forum, Quantum Metric had the opportunity to survey over 150 travel and airline executives about their concerns and priorities for the next 12 months. The survey unveiled the fact that after well over a year, more than two-thirds of companies are at best still only testing or considering new technologies to help cope with the changes wrought by the pandemic.

According to Thomson this is going to lead to some serious competitive issues over the next year; "Korean Air is one of the few companies setting the standard when it comes to improving service experience for travellers. They have, and continue to move and adapt to a changing situation despite all the trials of the past year. The mass of airlines and travel companies who haven't yet committed to change their approach, there is a big hill to climb just to reach parity."

# # #

Join us at LEAP into Travel, June 22nd 3:00pm BST: A virtual summit for the travel and hospitality industry. Top digital leaders across the travel industry explore how to move faster and build better experiences for guests across their journey.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

For more information please visit www.quantummetric.com

About Korean Air

Korean Air, established in 1969, is one of the world's top 20 airlines carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019. The airline operates over 460 flights per day to 125 cities in 44 countries on five continents; it has a modern fleet of 167 aircraft and employs over 20,900 professional employees. Korean Air's core business includes passenger, cargo, aerospace, catering and in-flight sales. The airline's main hub is at the Incheon (ICN) International Airport Terminal 2 which opened in 2018. More on Korean Air's programs, routes, frequencies and partners is available at koreanair.com, facebook.com / KoreanAir, instagram.com / KoreanAirworld /, and [email protected]_KE.

SOURCE Quantum Metric

Related Links

https://www.quantummetric.com

